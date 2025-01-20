Basra / IQ – Kuehne+Nagel has announced the appointment of Mahdi Abdullah as the new Branch Manager of Kuehne+Nagel Iraq, effective January 1, 2025.

Based in Basra, Mahdi brings over 15 years of logistics experience gained in Iraq and internationally, strategically positioning him to drive the company’s growth and development in the region. The appointment aligns with Kuehne+Nagel’s Roadmap 2026 and Vision 2030: becoming the most trusted supply chain partner supporting a sustainable future.

Operating in Iraq since 2011, Kuehne+Nagel offers tailored solutions in sea, air, and road logistics, as well as customs clearance services, to support customers from a variety of industries.

"We are excited to welcome Mahdi Abdullah to this pivotal role," said Lee I’Ons, GCC+ Managing Director, Kuehne+Nagel. " With his international experience and expertise and deep understanding of the local culture, Mahdi will drive our continued success in Iraq and the wider region.”