Riyadh - Knight Frank MENA has expanded its Project & Development Services (P&DS) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with the appointment of Ian Sinclair, who joins as Partner and Head of Project and Development Services, KSA.

Sinclair’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Knight Frank MENA’s regional growth and commitment to exceptional client service.

Ian Sinclair brings with him over 40 years of industry experience, including 12 years in the GCC region. Ian's expertise spans architecture, design, construction, and project management, with a notable portfolio encompassing projects valued at over US$ 50 billion.

His career highlights include leadership roles in Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects such as Health and Custodial PFI, NHS LIFT, and Building Schools for the Future. Ian has contributed significantly to landmark projects, including NEOM and Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

Expressing his excitement, Sinclair says: "I am delighted to join Knight Frank and lead the Project & Development Services in Saudi Arabia. My team and I have a vision of how we will deliver the best project management consultancy services in the region. We have been working on this for several years and have finally found the right place in Knight Frank to fully deliver for our Saudi clients.

“This expansion represents an opportunity to build a unique, niche service offering, leverage our collective expertise and the incredible Knight Frank brand, build upon our strong client relationships, and positively disrupt the market, assuring delivery of impactful projects that contribute to the Kingdom's development goals and realisation of Vision 2030."

Mohamed Nabil, the Regional Partner and Head of Project & Development Services – MENA, added: "The addition of Ian and the suite of talented key team members demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our capabilities and delivering exceptional service to our clients in Saudi Arabia. This expansion is part of our broader strategy to grow our team and support the Kingdom's ambitious development plans. We are confident their extensive experience and leadership will not only set us apart from others, but also drive our ongoing expansion plans and success in the region."

Sinclair joins alongside team of industry experts who will drive Knight Frank MENA’s P&DS expansion across Saudi and the wider region.

Neil Brierley, Commercial and Contracts Director; Michael Habib, Technical Director; Aesha Baqazi, Admin & Logistics Manager; Mohammed Zahid-Khan and Yasser Ezzat, PM Associate Directors; Alistair Young, Reporting & Controls Director; Mahmoud El Sheikh, Senior Planner; Phil McNaught, Risk Director will all form part of Sinclair’s core team.

