Amman, Jordan: King Hussein Business Park (KHBP) announced the appointment of Eng. Imad Matarneh as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Matarneh, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering from the University of Birmingham, brings a distinguished career spanning more than four decades. His experience includes serving in the Jordanian Armed Forces and leading prominent companies in defense, information technology, and energy, such as Near East Technologies, as well as Al-Montaser Technical Services, which he co-founded.

He has overseen major programs and represented Jordan in numerous international forums on advanced technology and defense. With a deep understanding of business and technology markets, Matarneh is well positioned to drive the KHBP’s progress, strengthen its regional competitiveness, and foster a dynamic and sustainable business environment. His leadership will enhance Business Park’s ability to innovate and deliver advanced solutions that empower startups and attract investors.

This appointment aligns with Business Park’s strategy to build on the achievements of its first phase and to strengthen the approach for its ongoing expansion. The project encompasses infrastructure works for the upcoming phases, with plans that include urban expansion, digital transformation, and the launch of innovative projects within a real estate development framework. These efforts aim to accelerate growth and deliver an integrated, comprehensive destination that reinforces KHBP’s position as a gateway for business, investment, lifestyle, entertainment, and education, while serving as a catalyst for economic and social development.

The decision reflects King Hussein Business Park’s commitment to harnessing national expertise to lead development efforts, capture investment opportunities, and translate them into tangible successes. As Chairman, Matarneh will guide the next phase with a focus on accelerating corporate growth and advancing both financial and environmental sustainability. Leveraging his extensive experience in engineering, technology, and technical services, he will play a pivotal role in realizing KHBP’s ambitious vision.

Commenting on his appointment, Matarneh said, “I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chairman of King Hussein Business Park. I look forward to working closely with the executive team to further strengthen Business Park’s position, expand its contribution to future projects, and attract high-value investments to support the national economy.”

In the upcoming phases, King Hussein Business Park will continue to bolster its integration with digital and innovative systems at both national and international levels, connecting businesses and investments to modern infrastructure that fosters technological advancement. It will also introduce a diverse range of high-quality facilities and services, including state-of-the-art buildings, road networks, automated parking, green spaces, smart offices, retail and commercial outlets, sports and entertainment venues, specialized medical and training centers, medical simulation facilities, and data storage hubs. These developments will be complemented by hotel and hospitality projects, employee housing, and a comprehensive government services center.