Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Middle East and Africa proudly announces the strategic elevation of its Middle East leadership team with the appointment of two new Vice Presidents, effective from September 2023. Mr. Yaser Shabsogh assumes the role of VP, Commercial Operations, and Mr. Ahmed Soudodi takes on the position of VP, Product Marketing. These appointments exemplify Kia’s steadfast dedication to fostering business excellence and elevating customer experiences. More crucially, they underscore the brand’s commitment to advancing regional and global business transformation, promoting innovation and ensuring sustainable expansion across the MEA region.

Commenting on Kia’s ongoing transformation, SooHang Chang, President, Kia Middle East & Africa, said: “As a sustainable mobility solutions provider, innovation is at the heart of what we do. To drive formidable change across the region and globally, we are employing newer ways for our markets to fully utilise sustainable mobility solutions. It is critical for us to foster the right people behind this transformation that will shape Kia’s position in the wider Middle East & Africa region. The newly appointed leaders will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to build on this mandate by driving Kia's business growth, amplifying its brand prominence, and prioritising customer engagement.”

Mr. Yaser Shabsogh, newly appointed VP of Commercial Operations, brings extensive industry and automotive experience to his new role. Having previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Kia Middle East & Africa in 2018, Mr. Shabsogh played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence, growth, and impactful change across markets.

Now, Mr Shabsogh is positioned to orchestrate strategic sales initiatives that align with Kia’s regional and global aspirations, playing an important role in meeting the growing business needs. He will develop and implement comprehensive sales strategies to maximize revenue and market penetration, lead the sales team in achieving targets, and ensure seamless customer experiences through efficient service delivery and maintenance.

Mr. Ahmed Soudodi, drawing from extensive experience within the Middle East automotive market, is taking on the role of leading Kia's Product and Marketing functions. His focus is on elevating Kia's brand valuation, enhancing the customer experience, and driving positive commercial impact in the MEA region. In this capacity, he will devise and execute strategic product and marketing initiatives to boost brand awareness, customer engagement, and revenue growth. Mr. Soudodi will also oversee competitive analysis, product positioning, and the development of comprehensive marketing campaigns to promote Kia's innovative vehicle line-up. Additionally, his collaborative efforts with dealerships intend to enhance customer journeys and ensure a unified brand experience.

In alignment with Kia's regional business growth plans, the newly appointed VPs’ expertise and leadership will enable Kia Middle East and Africa to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the automotive industry, while ensuring sustainable business continuity and exceptional experiences for customers and partners alike.

