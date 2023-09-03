Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has announced that Khalid Al Amri has been appointed as Acting Head of Retail Banking. Al Amri was previously Head of Branch Banking with OAB, a position he had held since 2021. As a seasoned professional, Al Amri’s new role will see his responsibilities include overseeing the bank’s retail banking strategy and ensuring the continued delivery of top-tier financial solutions and exceptional customer service, building on his years of experience leading OAB’s branch network, retail SME, direct sales and branch support.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank said: “OAB continues its successful track record in appointing Omani talent in top leadership positions within the organization. As Khalid assumes his new position, I am confident that he will contribute to our ongoing achievements and strengthen our commitment to delivering innovative products and exceptional services to customers. There is no doubt that his leadership experience underscores his readiness to take on new responsibilities.”

Throughout his years of dedicated service, Al Amri has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the financial landscape and an unwavering commitment to excellence. With 30 years of experience, in the fields of accounting and finance, investment, retail and wholesale/corporate banking businesses, he will add value to the bank’s retail segment and contribute to the overall growth of the bank.

OAB’s retail banking operations have been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including winning Domestic Retail Bank of the Year – Oman at the prestigious Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 2023, where the bank also emerged victorious in the SME Payment Solutions of the Year – Oman category.

