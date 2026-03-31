Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Chairman of Khaleeji Bank, Mr Yousif Abdulla Taqi, praised the outstanding efforts made by Mr Sattam Algosaibi during his tenure as the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, commending his valuable contributions which had a tangible impact in supporting the Bank’s journey and strengthening its position within the banking sector.

This came following the Board of Directors’ approval to accept Mr Sattam Algosaibi’s resignation from his position as Chief Executive Officer, with his last working day set for 31 March 2026.

The Board Chairman affirmed that the period during which Mr Algosaibi led the Bank witnessed the achievement of numerous prominent milestones, in addition to enhancing institutional performance and reinforcing the foundations of sustainable growth. He noted that his efforts contributed to advancing the Bank’s progress and strengthening its ability to adapt to the rapidly evolving dynamics of the banking sector.

He added: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr Sattam Algosaibi for his dedication and commitment throughout his leadership of the Bank, and we wish him every success in his future professional endeavours.”

The Board of Directors and Executive Management of Khaleeji Bank expressed their commitment to continuing the execution of the Bank’s strategy with confidence, and to achieving further positive results in the coming phase, ensuring sustained growth and enhanced value for customers and shareholders.

The Bank also reaffirmed its commitment to delivering best-in-class banking services, elevating customer experience, and continuing to adopt initiatives that strengthen the confidence of customers and shareholders, while supporting its position as a leading banking institution in the Kingdom of Bahrain.