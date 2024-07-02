Cairo: CGC Egypt has announced the appointment of Mr. Khaled Gamal as the new Managing Director of the company. This step affirms company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position in the market for financing SMEs, and to develop robust and sustainable business models.

Khaled Gamal has over 36 years of experience in various financial institutions and has achieved significant accomplishments in corporate finance, SMEs financing, microfinance, and credit risk. His diverse administrative skills and expertise contribute to his success.

On this occasion, Khaled Gamal said: "I am honored to assume the position of Managing Director of CGC Egypt and to join a team distinguished by its efficiency and achievements. I reaffirm our commitment to supporting, empowering, and enabling small, medium, and micro enterprise owners to access financial and non-financial services, helping them grow and sustain their businesses."

During his professional career, he has made numerous significant contributions. He played a pivotal role in developing and growing the SMEs portfolio at the National Bank of Egypt while heading the risk sector. He successfully diversified and expanded the financing portfolio for these enterprises across the bank's branches throughout all governorates, achieving outstanding performance indicators for that portfolio.

Khaled Gamal holds a B.A. in Accounting from Cairo University’s Faculty of Commerce. He also completed the Chase Manhattan Bank Credit Program and participated in various training courses both inside and outside Egypt. This reflects his academic background, which has supported his distinguished professional career. In addition, He is a board member of the Co-operative Insurance Society Egypt and contributes to the SMEs Committee in the Egyptian Banking Federation.

It is worth mentioning that CGC Egypt is the only company entrusted with issuing guarantees in Egypt, through facilitated governmental and international support since its inception in 1989 CGC-Egypt is under the supervision of the Central Bank of Egypt.