AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND: The return of Miss Universe New Zealand has been met with excitement and anticipation as Filipino entrepreneur and socialite Josh Yugen takes on the role of franchise owner and National Director. With a proven track record of success in the entertainment and fashion industry, Yugen brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience to the prestigious pageant.

Based in Dubai, the Filipino businessman, Josh Yugen, made his mark in the world of luxury travel and fashion as the owner of XPEDITION Magazine, a publication that features celebrities and personalities such as Urvashi Rautela, Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray, Vice President Sara Duterte, Sadghuru, and Nadia Ferreira. Yugen's entrepreneurial spirit led him to also establish YUGEN PR, a Dubai-based marketing agency that works with Hollywood and regional celebrities such as Nicole Scherzinger, Alicia Keys, Eva Longoria, and Mariah Carey, as well as Yugen Events, which owns three other Miss Universe franchises in Bahrain, Egypt, and Pakistan.

His experience working with beauty queens and celebrities has prepared him for his new role as the franchise owner and National Director of Miss Universe New Zealand.

"I am honored to be appointed as the new franchise owner and National Director of Miss Universe New Zealand," said Yugen. "I am excited to bring my passion for empowering women and promoting diversity to this prestigious pageant. I look forward to working with the talented team behind Miss Universe New Zealand to create an unforgettable journey that celebrates the beauty and intelligence of New Zealand women. With my experience in the entertainment and fashion industry, I am confident that we will showcase the best of New Zealand to the world and provide a platform for the next generation of role models and leaders."

Yugen's appointment has already generated buzz within the pageant community, with many looking forward to seeing his unique vision and creativity come to life in the upcoming Miss Universe New Zealand competition. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and announcements as Josh Yugen prepares to lead Miss Universe New Zealand into a new era of beauty and empowerment.

For media inquiries or interview requests with Josh Yugen, please contact pr@yugenpr.com

ABOUT Josh Yugen

Josh M Yugen is a multi-awarded writer, fashion maven, socialite and entrepreneur. Josh M. Yugen’s life is an inspirational story of resilience, perseverance, and breaking down countless barriers to achieve immense success. Josh Yugen is currently the most followed Filipino on Instagram based in the Gulf region with 1.1 Million + followers and has worked with a lot of local and international stars such as Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Nicole Scherzinger, Urvashi Rautela and many more.

He is also the only Filipino, outside the Philippines, who is the National Director and Owner of not just one, but three franchises of Miss Universe - namely Bahrain, Pakistan and Egypt

Josh Yugen owns the most famous Filipino-owned magazine in the Gulf called XPEDITION Magazine which covered a lot of international stars and currently the first cover of the most influential woman in the Philippines - Vice President Sara Zimmerman Duterte.

Hailing from the small and relatively vibrant community in the Philippines, Yugen has successfully overcome a life full of challenges to become an internationally acclaimed publisher, influencer, producer to the stars bagging several international awards such as Most Influential Journalist of the Year in Malta and Media Personality of the Year in Dubai’s leading Filipino community media outlet, with a mass number of following on his social media accounts including 1.1 million followers on Instagram (@josh_yugen) and the founder of award-winning Dubai-based marketing firm YUGEN PR, one of Dubai’s most celebrated public relations, marketing and events firms which worked with Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shakira, Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys and many more plus the historical Arab Fashion Week shows and bringing the then reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray, Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in the UAE.