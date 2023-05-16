Johnson brings a wealth of experience to the role and will take the helm of Tanmeyah as it embarks on a new strategy that takes it to the next stage of growth and cements its footing as a change agent in developing the community at large

Cairo: Tanmeyah for Microenterprise Services, a subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding and Egypt’s leading provider of microfinance solutions, announced today that it appointed Jinu Johnson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today.

Johnson, who has over 20 years of business experience, having held several positions in prominent companies across Asia and the MENA region, will be responsible for leading Tanmeyah as it executes on a new, well-rounded strategy to take the microfinance player to the next stage of growth by further streamlining operations, strengthening its technological infrastructure, and upscaling its product and service offering in the market with an eye toward creating sustainable value for people, small enterprises, and overall economic growth.

Aladdin ElAfifi, Chairman of Tanmeyah’s Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of EFG Hermes Holding’s Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Platform, commented: “I am pleased to announce Jinu Johnson’s appointment as Tanmeyah’s new CEO and to welcome him on board our NBFI platform’s leadership team. Leveraging a decades-long track record in the industry, Tanmeyah is embarking on a transformational strategy underpinned by data-driven analytics and insights that will both drive efficiency and enhance its credit management structure. This, coupled with Tanmeyah’s superior relationship management and team on the ground, are the lynchpin of the company’s vision to be a catalyst for change, unlocking critical capital for people and small businesses that form the bedrock of Egypt’s socioeconomic growth. I am confident that Jinu’s stalwart guidance will be key to seeing this strategy through to fruition.”

Johnson is a seasoned banker with experience in digital solutions, fintech, product development, wealth management, strategy, sales and distribution, and marketing. He joined Tanmeyah from Mashreq Bank Egypt, where he was Senior Vice President & Acting Head of the Retail Banking Group. He started his career at HDFC Bank India. He continued the banking journey with Commercial Bank Qatar in multiple roles before moving to Egypt with Barclays Bank Egypt and Attijariwafa Bank Egypt. Having been a resident of Cairo for the last 11 years, he is familiar with the local regulatory environment and market dynamics. He holds an MBA in Finance & Marketing and has multiple accreditations, including certifications in business lending and IFRS9.

Jinu Johnson, CEO of Tanmeyah, commented: “I’m truly humbled to be appointed Tanmeyah’s Chief Executive Officer and to be joining the EFG Hermes Holding group. Tanmeyah has proven to be an integral part of the Egyptian microfinance industry and the wider NBFI space. With the support of EFG Hermes Holding, a financial services powerhouse in Frontier and Emerging Markets (FEM), I firmly believe the company is set to continue disrupting the market by launching more value-accretive products and services that actively shape the economy and improve the lives of the Egyptian population.”

Launched in 2009, Tanmeyah has grown to become Egypt’s premier microfinance player, providing access to critical capital that can transform lives, build businesses, and drive socioeconomic change. With the widest branch network in the country, deep industry knowledge, and community ties, Tanmeyah has improved the lives and built businesses of millions across the country. Tanmeyah has issued over 2 million financing facilities of various types and sizes. It currently serves a client base of around 400,000 active borrowers through its network of over 306 branches and 4,200 employees in 25 governorates.

About Tanmeyah for Microenterprise Services

Tanmeyah for Microenterprise Services is one of Egypt’s leading microfinance solutions provider. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Hermes Holding in 2016, Tanmeyah quickly became Egypt’s pioneer in responsible financing for lower-income, small, and micro-enterprise owners with limited access to capital. The loans that Tanmeyah provides for this crucial segment of the population enable small entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses and support their surrounding communities. Tanmeyah directs its financing towards high-demand areas and individuals through branches in the heart of its communities, mainly in the Delta and Upper Egypt. It also offers products and services that complement the diverse needs of small businesses, such as individual lending for women and light vehicle loans. The company seeks to fuel economic growth, provide pathways out of poverty, and improve local living standards.

Tanmeyah currently operates 306 branches spanning 25 Egyptian governorates. The company boasts a client base of around 400,000 and is served by a bench strength of over 4,200 employees.

Learn more about us at www.tanmeyah.com

The EFG Hermes Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@efg-hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Hermes Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Hermes Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.