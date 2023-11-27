NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Churchill Asset Management and Arcmont Asset Management, the U.S. and European operating companies of Nuveen Private Capital, today announced the appointment of Jamal Hammoud as Managing Director and Senior Investment Strategist. Mr. Hammoud will be responsible for supporting and amplifying Churchill’s and Arcmont’s (collectively, Nuveen Private Capital’s) presence and fundraising efforts in the Middle East.

Nuveen Private Capital formed in March 2023 when Nuveen acquired London-based Arcmont, which in combination with Churchill, has created a $74 billion private capital platform and one of the world’s largest private credit managers.

Mr. Hammoud will be employed by Churchill, based in its New York City office, and will spend a significant amount of time on the ground in the Middle East. He will partner with distribution colleagues from Nuveen, Churchill and Arcmont to tap into the growing demand from Middle Eastern institutions for private capital solutions and will report to Churchill’s Head of Investor Relations, Christopher Freeze.

“Private capital is emerging as a core part of institutional investors’ strategic asset allocations globally both for the potential yield it provides and risk-adjusted returns,” said Mr. Freeze. “Middle Eastern investors are seeing the value and the region is becoming an increasingly important market. We are thrilled to have Jamal join the team, as his investment expertise, client-first mentality and knowledge of local market dynamics will be very valuable as we grow our presence.”

Mr. Hammoud brings over two decades of experience to the role. He joins from Credit Value Partners, where he oversaw business development and investor relations, identifying investors in the Middle East and other regions, interested in opportunistic credit strategies. Before that, he held roles at Milestones Capital, Wall Street Global and Merrill Lynch.

Hammoud added, “Churchill’s and Arcmont’s scaled platforms, with time-tested track records and differentiated deal sourcing, provide a variety of unique investment opportunities across the capital structure to institutions looking to access the U.S. and European middle markets. I look forward to strengthening our partnerships with Middle Eastern institutions and working together to help them achieve their investment objectives.”

Hammoud’s appointment represents another senior addition to Nuveen Private Capital’s growing team of over 265 professionals.

Having invested $50 billion in U.S. private capital investments over its 17-year history, Churchill’s position as a partner of choice is reflected in the firm’s continued fundraising momentum. Churchill currently has $47 billion of committed capital across an array of investment strategies, including senior lending, junior capital and equity co-investments, as well as private equity fund investments and secondaries. The firm is also one of the most active lenders in the country to private equity-backed middle market companies, most recently ranking as the #1 U.S. direct lender in KBRA Direct Lending Deals’ Q3 2023 league tables.

Arcmont is a market-leading private debt asset management firm, providing flexible capital to a wide range of European businesses. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised nearly $27 billion1 in assets to date and aims to deliver bespoke, flexible and innovative financing solutions, including senior lending, direct lending and capital solutions. Most recently, Arcmont was named “Best Overall Performance Over $1 Billion: Debt - Loans/Credit” at the 2023 European Credit Awards, hosted by Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire2.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $47 billion of committed capital, we provide first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments, secondary solutions and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, execution and investment are driven by more than 160 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. To learn more about Churchill, visit https://www.churchillam.com.

About Arcmont Asset Management

Arcmont Asset Management, an investment-affiliate of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, is a private debt asset management firm providing flexible capital solutions to a wide range of businesses in Europe. Established in 2011, Arcmont has raised approximately €25.5 ($26.9) billion1 in assets to date from institutional investors globally and has committed over €25.2 ($26.7) billion across more than 330 transactions. With a highly experienced investment team, a proven investment track record and deep technical expertise, Arcmont offers creative and flexible capital solutions to European businesses, with the reliability of a partner that values long term relationships. To learn more about Arcmont, visit www.arcmont.com.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 Sept 2023 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.



1 Data as of September 30, 2023. Includes SMAs and leverage. 2 Winners were selected based on a survey evaluating publicly sourced performance data from annualized returns over 12 months from May 2022 to 2023. The other finalists were Hayfin Capital Management LLP, LCM Partners Ltd, and TCI Fund Management Ltd.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor, or suggest any specific course of action. Financial professionals should independently evaluate the risks associated with products or services and exercise independent judgment with respect to their clients. Churchill Asset Management is a registered investment advisor and majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America.

Certain Nuveen products are advised by Nuveen Alternatives Advisors LLC, a registered investment advisor and wholly owned subsidiary of TIAA, and distributed by Nuveen Securities, LLC, Member FINRA and SIPC.

