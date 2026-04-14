Dubai, UAE – Seven Media, the award-winning communications agency headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has announced the appointment of Jack Dignum as Director. The hire reflects a broader pattern visible across the UAE's professional services landscape, where businesses are not consolidating in response to global uncertainty but investing, hiring, and extending their reach.

Jack will work across Seven’s sport and corporate portfolios as well as take on the role of Global Network Manager for Seven International, the agency’s worldwide division which launched with the opening of its London office last year.

Jack brings over 15 years of experience across the GCC and Europe, with a background spanning both journalism and integrated communications. His decision to join Seven at this stage of its growth is consistent with a wider trend of experienced professionals making deliberate, long-term commitments to the UAE market rather than speculative ones. His experience, including previous roles at F31 and Four Communications, enables him to deliver strategic, insight-led campaigns that resonate across diverse markets and audiences.

A recognised sports specialist, Jack has built a strong reputation across the sector, while also working across lifestyle and corporate communications. He will oversee strategy comms for key clients across Seven’s vast sports portfolio.

Jack will help co-ordinate the Seven International network, liaising with colleagues in London and driving its growth and strategic direction while further strengthening the agency’s global offering.

Jack said: “I’m joining Seven Media at a time of strong momentum, with a clear opportunity to further strengthen its international offering and build on the agency’s reputation for delivering impactful, integrated campaigns. The UAE remains one of the most dynamic environments for communications work globally, and that is a significant part of what drew me here.

“My experience across the GCC and Europe has been shaped by a focus on combining strong storytelling with commercial outcomes. So I’m looking forward to applying that at Seven – particularly across international markets – and developing work that connects with audiences and delivers meaningful value for our clients.”

Gregg Fray, Owner at Seven Media, said: “Jack joins us at an important stage in our growth. We were looking for someone who combines strong editorial judgement with integrated communications expertise, and who understands how to turn that into work that delivers real impact for clients.

Jack brings valuable international perspective from his experience across the GCC and Europe, alongside a strong track record on the ground in the UAE. He understands how to build campaigns that connect with audiences at scale and, crucially, how to translate that into meaningful commercial outcomes. That combination of sector depth, market understanding and delivery, is exactly what we need as we continue to grow the business. Seven's expansion, including the launch of Seven International and its continued investment in senior talent, is a reflection of the confidence we have in this market and the opportunity we see ahead."