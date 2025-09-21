Doha, QATAR – Irth Capital Management LP (“Irth”), the hybrid U.S.–Qatari alternative investment platform co-founded by Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulla Al Thani and Matthew Bradshaw, is proud to announce the appointment of Ambassador (Ret.) Timmy T. Davis as President & Partner.

Ambassador Davis most recently served as the U.S. Ambassador to the State of Qatar (2022-2025), where he played a pivotal role in deepening the strong bilateral relationship between Doha and Washington. A fluent Arabic and Spanish speaker with nearly three decades of service in diplomacy, national security, and the U.S. Marine Corps, Davis brings a unique blend of strategic insight, cultural understanding, and global experience to Irth.

His appointment reflects Irth’s deep commitment to Qatar and its role as a leading hub for international investment and innovation. With offices in New York and Doha, Irth bridges global capital with transformative opportunities across sectors such as strategic food, logistics, technology, and defense.

Quote – Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Co-Founder & Chairman of Irth:

“Ambassador Davis has been a trusted partner and friend to Qatar during his diplomatic service. His joining Irth is a testament to our ambition to create a world-class investment platform rooted in Doha and extending globally. We are proud to welcome him to the Irth family as we continue to build bridges between Qatar, the United States, and international markets.”

Quote – Ambassador (Ret.) Timmy Davis, President & Partner:

“Serving as U.S. Ambassador to Qatar was the greatest honor of my career. Qatar is a nation of vision, ambition, and global leadership. I am excited to continue building upon the deep relationships I formed here and to support Irth’s mission of creating value for the GCC, the United States and our investors.”

Quote – Matthew Bradshaw, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Irth:

“Timmy is a proven leader who has stood at the center of some of the most complex diplomatic and security challenges of our time. His judgment, credibility, and ability to forge trust across cultures and institutions will be invaluable as Irth builds a platform rooted in leadership and long-term partnerships.”

About Irth Capital Management LP:

Irth Capital Management is a hybrid global asset manager investing across both public and private equity. The firm combines a constructivist investment playbook with a global operating partner network. Irth’s leadership team includes experienced operators and former senior policymakers, providing diverse perspectives that inform the firm’s investment process. Irth seeks to generate uncorrelated returns across public and private market strategies. The firm maintains offices in Doha and New York.

For more information: media@irth.capital // www.irth.capital // Linkedin.com/company/irth-capital-management