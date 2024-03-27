Bahrain: Investcorp, a leading alternative investment firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Abbas Rizvi as its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1st April 2024. This appointment follows Investcorp' s current CFO, Mr. Jan Erik Back’s decision to retire.

Abbas Rizvi has been an integral part of the Investcorp finance team for 19 years, demonstrating exceptional dedication, expertise, and leadership in various organizational roles. His deep understanding of the Firm's operations, financial systems, and strategic objectives uniquely positions him to excel as the new CFO.

Before joining Investcorp Group in 2005, Mr. Rizvi worked at Ernst & Young (“E&Y”) in various roles, with his last role being as an associate in its business risk services unit. His time at E&Y involved working with financial institutions, including auditing and advisory services to large banks, insurance companies, and asset management firms.

Mr. Rizvi is a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan from where he qualified in 2003. He is also an alumnus of Yale School of Management, graduating from the Global Executive Leadership Program in 2018.

Jan Erik Back, who has held the position of CFO since 2018, announced his intention to retire before Investcorp ran a process to determine who was best placed to be his successor. Jan Erik has played an important role at Investcorp Group, helping to accelerate the Firm’s financial strategy and its position as a leading alternative asset manager.

Investcorp Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi said, "We are delighted to appoint Abbas as Investcorp Group's CFO. His proven track record, extensive knowledge of the Firm, and commitment to our values make him the ideal candidate to lead our financial strategy. Together with the board and the wider executive team, I look forward to working with Abbas in his new capacity. I would also like to thank Jan Erik for his dedication and contributions whilst with us and I wish him the very best in his retirement."

Abbas Rizvi, incoming CFO said, “I am honored and excited to take over the role of CFO of Investcorp Group. Having been part of the Investcorp family for the past 19 years, I am deeply committed to our collective journey of growth and success. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the board, management team, and colleagues to execute the firm’s strategic vision, driving profitable growth and ensuring continued success.”

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, strategic capital, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients, while creating long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, ensuring that interests are aligned with our investors and stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages $52 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

