Saudi Arabia: Award-winning global experience design company, Imagination, today announces the hire of Abdullah Hamad AIOshaiwan as the new General Manager for Saudi Arabia. Abdullah will be reporting directly to Elisabeth Anne, recently appointed Regional Managing Director.

Abdullah joins Imagination from the Saudi Esport Federation, where he served as Execution Masterplanner, Events Operations. In this role, he was instrumental in managing large scale delivery for key events across the Kingdom. He also contributed significantly to business initiatives, leveraging the latest industry practices and technologies to modernise event management approaches.

At Imagination, Abdullah will lead the Saudi team, overseeing the performance of all aspects of our KSA business. His responsibilities will include managing projects, enhancing the company’s reputation, ensuring team wellbeing, and driving financial, commercial, and legal performance and compliance. Abdullah will focus on fostering sustainable business growth across Saudi Arabia, expanding Imagination’s footprint with high-profile clients, and creating new revenue opportunities.

Abdullah’s experience and deep understanding of the Saudi market and culture aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for growth under Saudi Vision 2030. His appointment marks a significant step in strengthening Imagination’s presence and capabilities in this dynamic region.

Elisabeth Anne, Regional Managing Director MENA says “Abdullah’s proven track record in event management, as well as his understanding of the Saudi market will be invaluable as we continue to grow and service our business across the Kingdom. I am excited about this new chapter for Imagination.”

Elisabeth Anne, has been leading Imagination Middle East’s growth and innovation strategy. Her leadership has already driven significant milestones, including the opening of a new office in Abu Dhabi and the securing of a trade licence for the RHQ in KSA.

Abdullah Hamad AIOshaiwan, General Manager added “Joining Imagination at such a pivotal time of driving growth is a huge opportunity. With the company’s dynamic vision for the future and many exciting events on the horizon, I look forward to leading our team in delivering exceptional value to our clients and further establishing our footprint in this thriving market.”

For more information please contact ella@pumpkin.uk.com

About Imagination

Imagination is an Experience Design Company headquartered in London, with 13 studios worldwide. Founded over 50 years ago on a principle of Independent Creativity - we bring together diverse groups of strategic, creative and practical people to find creative and inspired answers to client challenges. We remain independent to this day.

We have earned a reputation for consistently challenging and changing the status quo, through our core offers of Consulting, Destinations, Content and Live. Imagination’s clients include Major League Baseball, Visa, Costa, Ford, LVMH, Jaguar Land Rover, Harley Davidson and Telstra.

Imagination was officially certified as a Most Loved Workplace® 2023. For more information, please visit imagination.com.