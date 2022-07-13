IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) announced today the appointment of Gwen van Berne, CMA, as chair of IMA’s Global Board of Directors for its 2023 fiscal year (July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023). Based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, van Berne is the sixth woman to hold the position and the first from outside of the United States.

As chair, van Berne will continue to strengthen IMA’s international leadership and global commitment to educating students and members on valuable resources, certification, and professional development opportunities. She plans to work closely with local universities, national accounting bodies, multinationals, and local businesses to connect with current and aspiring management accountants and finance executives.

“I’m honored to serve in IMA’s senior volunteer role and present a global perspective on the challenges and opportunities that are impacting businesses and the profession,” said van Berne. “As IMA moves forward, we must continue to champion an inclusive, diverse, and sustainable profession. As chair, I will focus on furthering this conversation, helping to empower accounting and finance professionals to actively and positively shape the next one hundred years.”

As the Director of Finance & Risk at Oikocredit, van Berne brings more than 23 years of financial services expertise to her position. At Oikocredit, van Berne provides strategic leadership and expertise for the Managing Board while leading the Finance, Legal, and Risk departments. Previously, she served as chief financial officer of RIPE NCC and held several roles within ABN AMRO Bank. She holds a Master of Law degree from the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

A member of IMA’s Amsterdam-Netherlands Chapter, van Berne has been a member of the IMA Global Board since 2019. She earned her CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) in 2010.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants):

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices.

Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.