Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company announced the appointment of Jamal Alamer as the new Regional Sales Director for the MENA region. A highly accomplished professional, his exceptional leadership and skills will be a driving force to position IFS in the digital transformation market with its cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving customer needs.

Speaking on the appointment, Mehmood Khan, Managing Director Middle East and North Africa at IFS, said, “The region has been witnessing tremendous opportunities and growth. The timely appointment of Jamal Alamer will help us deliver strong customer experiences and success. We believe that IFS will be able to sustain its growth and establish itself as a key player in the digital transformation industry.”

As Regional Sales Director, Jamal will support IFS’s growth objectives through the development and execution of the company’s go-to-market strategy in the sales teams to a range of industries, including Oil & Gas, Utilities, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defence, Marine, Manufacturing and Engineering & Construction.

“IFS has a strong market reputation and an innovative product portfolio. This is solidified by the commitment to customer success and this has been a catalyst for joining the company. Understanding the organization’s culture, operations and strategic objectives are key to my role, and will help in developing plans to implement effective sales strategies to drive revenue growth and expand IFS’s market share in the digital transformation space,” said Jamal Alamer as the new Regional Sales Director, MENA.

Prior to this, Jamal held positions in AVEVA and Bentley Systems, where he honed his skills in developing and implementing solutions that drive business growth and improve operational efficiency. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in pushing the adoption of the latest technologies, with a particular focus on AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Solutions, Asset & Service Management, APM, EPC 4.0, BIM, and Digital Transformation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering and is a certified Product Management Professional (PMP).

About IFS

