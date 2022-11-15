Reaffirms vision to expand the impact of innovative therapies for increasingly prevalent chronic diseases in the Middle East

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hugo Hagen has been appointed to take over the roles of Country Division Head (CDH) Pharmaceuticals Middle East and Senior Bayer Representative (SBR) at Bayer Middle East, effective November 1st 2022. He previously held the role of CDH Pharmaceuticals Israel and SBR at Bayer Israel. Prior to that, he also held the positions of Business Unit Manager for Specialty Medicine and National Sales Manager for Specialty Care in the Nordics.

In his new capacity, Hugo now succeeds Henrik Wulff, who will return to Bayer AS, Denmark as Senior Advisor Commercial Operations (CO) Europe, Middle East & Africa 2 (EMEA2). Hugo will report to Uwe Dalichow responsible for Pharmaceuticals CO EMEA2 and will be based in Dubai, UAE.

Hugo’s appointment reiterates Bayer’s commitment to drive ‘Health for all, Hunger for none’ through innovative therapeutics for the region’s most prevalent chronic diseases as well as everyday over-the-counter (OTC) health products for the people of the Middle East. With over 90 years of presence in the region, the company seeks to expand its footprint and impact across the region through this latest appointment.

Hugo brings forth a depth of experience in leading high-growth potential markets. In his previous capacity, he worked with his team to foster innovation and promote positive social and environmental impact. He also helped establish strategic partnerships to promote groundbreaking research in healthcare cybersecurity and agricultural initiatives dedicated to helping smallholder farmers in India.

Hugo remarked on the announcement, stating, “I could not have imagined a better chapter in my journey within Bayer. With 16 countries nestled within the Middle East cluster, I eagerly anticipate working in the diverse multinational landscape that our country teams represent. I am also immensely grateful for the once-in-a-lifetime experience with my former colleagues and look forward to similarly driving pharma innovation across the wider region.”