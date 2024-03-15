Dubai, UAE - Huawei, a global leader in ICT solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek Hao as the President of the Enterprise Business Group (EBG) for the Middle East and Central Asia (ME&CA) Region, effective immediately.

In his new role, Hao will be responsible for leading the strategic direction of Huawei's enterprise business in the ME&CA region, driving growth, and fostering digital transformation across various industries. With a wealth of experience in marketing, product and solution sales, and business management, Hao brings a proven track record of success to this key leadership position.

Prior to his appointment as EBG President for ME&CA, Hao served as the President of Global Marketing at Huawei Enterprise Business Group, overseeing marketing activities worldwide. His contributions to the success of the enterprise business in the Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia regions have been instrumental in Huawei's global expansion.

Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East & Central Asia expressed confidence in Hao's ability to lead the Enterprise Business Group in the ME&CA region, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Derek Hao to this crucial role. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and passion for business transformation make him the ideal leader to drive our enterprise business forward in the Middle East and Central Asia."

Hao joined Huawei in 2005. Throughout his career, he has played pivotal roles in Huawei's business development, earning recognition for his outstanding contributions to the company's success.

Speaking about his new role, Derek Hao said, "I am honored to take on the role of President of the Enterprise Business Group in the ME&CA region. Huawei's commitment to innovation and intelligent transformation aligns with the evolving needs of businesses in this dynamic region. I look forward to working closely with our partners and customers to create new value together across various industries and further drive the growth of our Enterprise Business Group and contribute to the digitalization of the Middle East and Central Asia."

As Huawei continues to focus on bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected and intelligent world, Hao is poised to spearhead the efforts in embracing new ICT technologies to pursue technological innovation in various domains, fostering collaborations with customers and partners to accelerate industrial intelligence and transform the digital economy into an intelligent one.

Today, over 700 cities and 267 Fortune Global 500 companies have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner, and Huawei’s EBG now works with more than 38,000 service and operation partners around the world.

