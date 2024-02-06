Toru Furuya, renowned Japanese voice actor, and acclaimed comic creator Simone Di Meo also join the star-studded line-up

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), the region’s largest pop culture festival organised in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has revealed that Golden Globe-winning actor and producer Oscar Isaac will headline the all-star lineup of MEFCC 2024, taking place from 9-11 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

In an extraordinary journey spanning from the Star Wars saga to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the world of X-Men, Isaac has tackled an array of fan-favourite roles.

It was his portrayal of X-wing fighter pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015–2019) that made Isaac an endearing global star and a household name. His role as the eponymous struggling folk singer in the musical drama Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) earned him a Golden Globe nomination, while he received a Golden Globe award for his performance in the HBO miniseries Show Me a Hero and an Emmy nomination for his role in HBO's Scenes from a Marriage.

Marking Isaac’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was Moon Knight, where he played the lead character in this six-episode series about a vigilante with an otherworldly connection to an Egyptian Moon God. This was followed by more iconic roles, where he voiced Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Duke Leto Atreides in the Hollywood Blockbuster, Dune.

Isaac’s presence in Abu Dhabi will be a thrill for MEFCC fans and patrons, with the Stanley Kubrick-inspired actor being a part of Meet the Stars attraction, where visitors can meet the headline celebrity, snap a selfie, and create the memory of a lifetime.

The legendary Manga artist and creator of Captain Tsubasa, Yoichi Takahashi, will also be making his way to Abu Dhabi to delight life-long fans at MEFCC. Better known as Captain Majid in the Middle East, Takahashi’s manga has inspired generations of, not just anime and manga fans, but professional football players too including Messi, Zidane, Iniesta and many more. His impact on the region is quite evident, with so many fans having grown up with the franchise in the region, and it being one of the cornerstones for Anime’s popularity in the Middle East.

The latest announcement and joining the headliner is Sophia Di Martino, portraying Sylvie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, Loki. Di Martino was awarded ‘Breakthrough Performance’ and Best Team with Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Her standout performance and show-stealing charisma made her an absolute fan favourite, with viewers actively requesting for her role to be more prominent moving forward in the MCU.

Toru Furuya joins Japanese Voice Actor Line-up

Toru Furuya is a legend in the Japanese voice-acting world, having made his debut at age 10 and played many famous characters over a fifty-year career. He is best known for voicing Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon, Amuro Ray in Mobile Suit Gundam, Yamcha in Dragon Ball, Sabo in One Piece, Pegasus Seiya in Saint Seiya, and Rei Furuya in Detective Conan. Besides these characters, Furuya has voiced over a hundred characters in the world of anime.

MEFCC 2024 is also set to welcome a stellar line-up of voice actors, including Japanese actor, voice actor and singer Show Hayami; Frank Welker, the voice behind Transformers’ Megatron, Garfield and Scooby Doo; Peter Cullen, the voice actor behind Optimus Prime, the protagonist of Transformers; as well as American voice actor and musician Troy Baker.

Simone Di Meo joins Comic Creator line-up

Also making his way to Abu Dhabi next week will be acclaimed comic creator Simone Di Meo. As a DC Comics exclusive artist, Di Meo is currently working on a new series for Batman and Robin and will regale the audience with the inside story of his acclaimed journey as a comic artist.

Di Meo will join a star-studded line-up at this year’s event that includes legendary Brazilian comic creator Ivan Reis, and other acclaimed artists such as Mark Brooks, Carlo Pagulayan, Stephen Segovia, Steve McNiven, and Kode Abdo, also known as BossLogic.

Ensemble cast at MEFCC 2024

The ensemble cast of guest celebrities at the convention this year includes Olivier-nominated actor Taz Skylar and his One Piece co-star Iñaki Godoy. Also taking part this year are Harry Potter’s mischievous Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps, and iconic Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison.

Ultimate fan experience at MEFCC

Boasting a 12-year legacy of celebrating film, TV, sci-fi, anime, manga, gaming, comics and collectibles, MEFCC aims to create the ultimate fan experience in Abu Dhabi, with memorable attractions including the Comic Creators Club, where avid fans can get their own unique commissions; the Artist Alley, featuring local and regional emerging and established artists showcasing and selling their latest work; and the Gaming Arena, where enthusiasts can level up with the latest challenges.

The Main Stage at MEFCC will host celebrity panels, interviews, community sessions and fan screenings, while the Festival Plaza is where visitors will get to enjoy live entertainment, music, activities, and lip-smacking food and beverages.

