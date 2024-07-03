Dubai – GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has announced the appointment of Pauline Rady as its new Regional Managing Director and Client Lead at GroupM MENA. Reporting to Amer El Hajj, the CEO of the group, Pauline will establish best-in-class client excellence and scale business growth across the agencies.

Pauline joins GroupM with 16 years of media experience in the region. She has a distinguished track record in engaging senior stakeholders, setting strategic directions, and achieving outstanding business results. Pauline established herself as a visionary leader leading the LVMH business in the Middle East, propelling luxury brands to new levels of success through innovation, market trend analysis, and the identification of scalable opportunities.

“Pauline is a distinguished entrepreneurial mind within the media industry in MENA,” said Amer El Hajj, CEO at GroupM MENA. “Her approach to business is led by an unmatched appetite to apply technological advancement and cutting-edge solutions to brands. Pauline will help us unlock further growth for our clients.”

“I’m thrilled to join this energetic team leading the next era of media. My main focus will be on cultivating a mindset of thought leadership, driving excellence at every level, and establishing ourselves as pioneers in the field of media innovation. By strengthening our partnerships with clients, we aim to unlock new opportunities for growth in the ever-evolving landscape of the AI era. I am eager to drive innovation, ensure client satisfaction, and propel our collective success to new heights," said Pauline Rady.

Pauline’s appointment as Regional Managing Director and Client Lead is of immediate effect.

For more information:

Felicity Stokes

Head of Marketing and Communications at GroupM MENA

Felicity.stokes@groupm.com

ABOUT GROUPM

GroupM is WPP’s media investment group and the world’s leading media investment company with a mission to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. The company is responsible for more than $60 billion in annual media investment, as measured by the independent research bureau COMvergence. Through its global agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, and mSix&Partners, and cross-channel performance (GroupM Nexus), data (Choreograph), entertainment (GroupM Motion Entertainment) and investment solutions, GroupM leverages a unique combination of global scale, expertise, and innovation to generate sustained value for clients wherever they do business. Discover more at www.groupm.com.