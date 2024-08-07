Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Serco is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Barthram as the new Area Manager, Aviation Emergency Services for the Middle East. With an extensive background in airport fire services, Gary brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

In his new role, Gary will serve as the subject matter expert on aviation emergency services, working on policies, procedures, conducting audits and collaborating with clients across the region to impact a better future by delivering world-class airport emergency services. Gary recognises the challenges in this field in the Middle East and aims to address them through building strong relationships and implementing best practices. His key objectives include empowering the aviation sector with his vast knowledge and Serco’s values, building key relationships in the region and enabling Serco’s clients to build, transform and deliver safe, efficient and effective services.

Gary Barthram began his career as a firefighter at London City Airport before moving to the British Airports Authority at Stansted Airport. He then transferred to Heathrow as a leading firefighter and progressed through various roles in operational watch management before becoming a senior manager. For the past decade, he has led Heathrow's fire service as its Chief Fire Officer, overseeing the UK's largest airport fire service at an airport serving approximately 82 million passengers a year with 1,400 air traffic movements a day. Gary is also an active member of the rescue and firefighting service working groups for ICAO, NFPA and ACI World as part of their APEX team.

Commenting on his decision to join Serco, Gary Barthram said: "Serco’s reputation across the industry for providing excellent service was a significant factor in my decision to join. I am excited about the diversity of the role, working with different clients across the Middle East in my area of expertise."

Gary will report to Head of Emergency Services at Serco in the Middle East Teren Tan, who added: "We are excited to welcome Gary Barthram to our team. His extensive experience and leadership in aviation emergency services will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our service offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients. With the Middle East ambitiously striving to become a leading aviation sector, Gary’s decision to join Serco is perfectly timed.”

