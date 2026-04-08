Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Fuze, one of MENA’s fastest growing financial infrastructure providers, has appointed Khalifa Mohamed Al Fahim as Director of Regulatory Affairs. This strategic appointment is designed to bridge the firm’s relationships with regulatory authorities and ensure all activities operate within appropriate legal and financial frameworks. Khalifa will also draw on his extensive entrepreneurial experience and network to guide business development activities, as increasingly Federal and Emirate-level entities explore the use of blockchain and digital assets in daily operations.

Born in the United Arab Emirates and backed by Abu Dhabi’s Further Ventures among others, Fuze is committed to the growth and development of the UAE’s digital assets industry, as it supports the future of finance. As part of this, the company goes beyond mandatory Emiratisation and hiring locally, educating financial leaders and supporting the UAE community with initiatives that foster deeper learning and understanding of the nuances within digital assets.

Speaking regarding the appointment, Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze CEO said, “Khalifa is a welcome addition to our team, with a rare combination of regulatory know-how and practical application of financial innovation at the bank and institutional level. With his deep roots in the UAE and a network stretching across the Middle East and Africa, we are confident he will have an immediate positive impact.”

On his new role, Khalifa Al Fahim added, “Fuze is one of the most exciting businesses in the digital assets space, as it has set out from the beginning to do things in the right way, with a long-term view. This vision is one that I firmly support and look forward to shaping the strategic direction and interactions between the firm and its stakeholders across regulated financial ecosystems.”

Khalifa Al Fahim represents a multi-generational Abu Dhabi business family whose roots are inseparable from the UAE's foundational growth story. Drawing on that legacy, he has built a career that uniquely spans sovereign regulation, institutional compliance, fintech development, and frontier capital deployment.

He began his career within the Governor’s Office of the Central Bank of UAE, managing cross-departmental transformation projects at the highest levels of national financial policy. He subsequently joined the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit, where he played an active role in the country's FATF evaluation preparation; a defining exercise in sovereign financial integrity. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and later at Wio Bank, one of the UAE's pioneering digital banks, he led regulatory compliance and financial crime strategy before transitioning into project management and strategic partnerships.

Khalifa played an important role in setting up the regulatory framework at Wio Bank and developing Wio Invest. This included securing SCA licences and setting up regulated wealth management, margin trading, and trade finance frameworks.

In addition to his role at Fuze, Khalifa is also an investor and advisor across hard-asset and frontier technology verticals, and holds a degree in International Business and Entrepreneurship from Coventry University.

To find out more about Fuze, visit fuze.ae.

About Fuze:

Fuze is MENA’s first-of-its-kind regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, offering financial institutions and businesses cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely and efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products across wealth and payments.

Fuze was founded by an expert team of fintech, traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) leaders, with its co-founders holding extensive knowledge from experience in global hypergrowth businesses: the CEO, Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) has held prominent roles at Checkout.com and Visa; Arpit Mehta (COO) was previously in the leadership team at fintech leaders like Simpl and Clear; Srijan Shetty (CTO) built algorithmic trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at tech leader Microsoft.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion. Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently.

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Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is for general informational purposes only. Fuze and its subsidiaries, including Morpheus Software Technology FZE, are licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in the United Arab Emirates as a broker-dealer in virtual assets. Morpheus Software Technology FZE has received approval from the Central Bank of Jordan, in coordination with the Jordan Securities Commission, to participate in the Jordan Regulatory Sandbox (JoRegBox) for testing digital asset services in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan operating in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell, or deal in virtual assets or to provide financial services or investment advice, or any regulated activity in any jurisdiction. Virtual assets are subject to significant risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and potential loss of value. Nothing in this press release should be construed as a guarantee of any particular outcome, return, or regulatory status. Nothing in this press release should be construed as a guarantee of any particular outcome, return, or regulatory status. Fuze does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information provided. Readers are strongly encouraged to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice from a qualified professional advisor before making any financial or investment decisions.