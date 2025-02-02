Abu Dhabi - Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf) has announced the appointment of Fuad Mohamed as the bank’s new Chief Executive Officer. The new appointment reflects the bank’s commitment to strengthening its leadership capabilities and the implementation of its ambitious strategy, which aims to drive innovation and achieve sustainable growth, and reinforce its leading position in the banking sector both locally and regionally.

Fuad Mohamed brings over 25 years of distinguished experience in the banking and financial sector, having held numerous executive positions with a focus on banking operations, financial technology development, and organizational restructuring to enhance operation efficiency. He has successfully led transformative and strategic initiatives that have advanced the objectives of major institutions at both local and regional levels.

Prior to joining Al Masraf, Fuad Mohamed served as Chief Operating Officer at Emirates Islamic Bank. He has also held key leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at Emirates NBD Egypt, as well as Head of IT Application at Emirates NBD. Throughout his career, he has led efforts in digital innovation, major management, and technological application development, significantly improving customer experiences and operational performance.

Commenting on the appointment, Farhat Omar Ben Gdara, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Masraf, said:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Fuad to lead Al Masraf at this pivotal moment in our journey. We are confident that his extensive expertise in institutional transformation, leadership skills, and proven track record in business development and innovation will play a central role in achieving our strategic vision and expanding our banking services to meet the aspirations of our clients and stakeholders.”

In his first remarks following the appointment, Fuad Mohamed said:

"I am honored to be appointed as Al Masraf's Chief Executive Officer. I extend my sincere thanks to the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors for their trust. I look forward to working closely with the management team to achieve our shared vision and strengthen the Bank’s position as one of the pillars of the banking sector in the UAE."

He added: “I am committed to leading strategic initiatives that aim to improve customers experience, support the national economy, and create innovative and sustainable investment opportunities that enhance the Bank’s performance at the local and regional levels.”

This appointment marks a significant step in Al Masraf’s journey toward realizing its vision of financial leadership by offering innovative banking services that support the UAE’s national economy and foster the growth of its business community.