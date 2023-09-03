Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has today announced the appointment of Charles Fisher as the new General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence. A veteran in the hospitality industry, Charles’ vision for the future of the luxury hotel in Egypt is set to transform guest experiences through innovation and creativity.

Hailing from the UK and having most recently lived in Tokyo, Charles makes the move from Japan to the heart of Cairo, poised to enter an exciting new phase of transformation for the property and destination.

Charles brings an impressive 24 years of hospitality experience to his new role, having tenured at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts properties across the globe. Combining his expertise with his positive attitude and approach, he is well prepared to lead Cairo’s premier boutique hotel into the future. “With the hospitality industry rapidly evolving, we are primarily focusing on innovation and creativity whilst maintaining a strong connection with our guests by curating personalized experiences in the way only Four Seasons can,” he explains.

Located in the prestigious First Mall complex in Giza, this intimate boutique hotel with 212 guest rooms and 50 suites is an ideal setting for customized stays in Cairo. An impeccable luxury property coupled with the highest quality of service, Four Seasons Hotel Cairo brings the warmth of traditional Egyptian hospitality to life. “From our front office members to our guest experience officers, the team at First Residence takes great pride in personally recognizing every guest, anticipating their needs and tailoring their entire experience. This encourages guests make their very own authentic Four Seasons memories, whether it’s navigating the city to relish their favorite culinary delights, organizing a special celebration, or creating an element of surprise throughout their stay,” says Charles.

Inspired by a positive vision for the future of Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at The First Residence, Charles is excited to elevate the guest experience in all aspects, whether it involves dining at the First Nile Boat, the first ever culinary boat launched by Four Seasons which is located steps away from the hotel, or undergoing a relaxing treatment at the Spa.

An “airline baby” whose father worked with British Airways, Charles enjoyed an exciting childhood, moving homes every few years: from Bahrain to Mexico City, Byblos to Miami, and Cairo, to Beijing. After completing a four-year degree in hotel and restaurant management at Oxford Brookes University in the UK, he joined the front desk at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane. “I graduated on Friday, joined Four Seasons the Monday after – and have never looked back since,” he smiles.

With a rapidly progressing career in the hospitality industry, Charles’ globetrotting continued. After his first assignment in London, he took up a role at The Pierre in New York (then a Four Seasons Hotel), followed by Four Seasons Resort Nevis, where his daughter, Grace, was born. The next promotion took him eastward to Singapore, then Chiang Mai, where the family welcomed the arrival of baby Florence. As Resort Manager at Four Seasons Resort Lanai, he played an instrumental role in the property’s dramatic and award-winning transformation. He spent the next few years at Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort.

Across locales, properties and teams, the key to Charles’ success has been his solution-focused approach, founded on the conviction that every challenge, no matter how big, has a positive resolution. Along with its fair share of adventure, it has enabled him to have a “global citizen mindset,” developing a deep sense of appreciation for the cultural diversity that exists in our world.

“It’s my sole responsibility to adapt to a new location. I think that’s particularly true in the workplace. When you’re in a leadership role, it’s easy to walk in and expect the team to reshape itself around you, but if you’re nimble and can adapt to them, that works so much better,” he says, emphasizing that a leader’s role is to make thoughtful improvements so team members can bring their best selves to work.

For Charles, mutual respect and care form the bedrock of any successful transition. They also happen to be the reasons behind his decades-long tenure at Four Seasons. As he reflects, “Time and time again, I’ve witnessed the company’s commitment to its people and to doing the right thing.” The brand’s leadership in the market is another source of fulfilment: “I genuinely enjoy operating at this level of the luxury hospitality business. It’s demanding and there’s little room for error, but that’s what makes it exciting and, ultimately, satisfying,” explains Charles.

Enamored with the history of this great ancient city and his deep appreciation for its culture, Charles looks forward to exploring Cairo’s hidden gems, local cuisine and in curating memorable guest experiences infused with warm Egyptian hospitality. “I can’t wait to incorporate a magical Cairene adventure to the future stays of our guests, especially with the highly anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum later this year. The opportunities are endless to create a one-of-a-kind experience,” he says.