Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has appointed Giridharan Srinivasan to the role of Area General Manager – Indian Subcontinent. Based in Bangalore, Srinivasan will report directly to Latha Narayan, Etihad Cargo's Director East Cargo Commercial – APAC, Australasia and Indian Subcontinent. He will be responsible for establishing new and further developing existing relationships with Etihad Cargo's customers based in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the surrounding region.

Giridharan Srinivasan joins Etihad Cargo with over 17 years of logistics experience, five of which have been within the aviation sector. During his career, he has held leadership positions spanning sales, business development, client relationship management and operations. Srinivasan has also demonstrated leadership skills that have nurtured and retained talent within growing teams, enabling organisations to deliver service excellence through a customer-centric approach.

Narayan said: "Etihad Cargo is delighted to welcome Giridharan to the team. His appointment further reinforces the carrier's commitment to the Indian Subcontinent, strengthens Etihad Cargo's commercial team in the region and positions the airline for further growth in this key market. I am confident Giridharan's knowledge, expertise and passion for delivering world-class solutions will contribute to Etihad Cargo's ambitious long-term growth plans for the Indian Subcontinent, further cementing the carrier's position as the air cargo partner of choice for Etihad Cargo's customers in this region."

Commenting on his new role, Srinivasan said: "I'm thrilled to join Etihad Cargo and be a part of the carrier's exciting expansion plans in this region. Over the last few years, Etihad Cargo has added depth to its Indian Subcontinent network and has continued to enhance its products. I truly believe the carrier is well-positioned to seize new opportunities in this dynamic region, and I am fully aligned with Etihad Cargo's commitment to continuously investing in and enhancing the customer experience. I look forward to working closely with the regional team to find innovative, tailored solutions that fully meet the capacity requirements of Etihad Cargo's customers and partners."

Etihad Cargo recently announced the carrier's winter schedule, which will see the introduction of two new routes in the Indian Subcontinent region and additional frequencies to existing destinations. The carrier will offer more belly hold cargo capacity across new passenger routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, operating seven flights per week to each destination. Etihad Cargo will also provide additional belly hold capacity via new passenger flights to Chennai, Kochi, the Maldives, Columbo and Islamabad.

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

