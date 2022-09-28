Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announced the appointment of Håkan Cervell as Vice President and Head of Customer Unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt - effective 26 September 2022.

Håkan brings more than 30 years of experience in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry where he has held several product development, sales, delivery and business development roles in markets across Asia and Europe.

Prior to his appointment as Head of Customer Unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Håkan was the Customer Unit Head of Korea. Over the last 19 years, he has been working in Malaysia, China, Japan, Taiwan, Hongkong and South Korea holding various positions such as Sales, Delivery, Marketing and Communications.

Prior to his tenure in Asia, Håkan worked for 13 years in Ericsson Headquarter in Sweden in areas of Research & Development (R&D), Project management and Product management. In a market that has one of the highest concentrations of 5G subscribers in the world, Håkan has supported Communication Service Providers (CSPs) in Korea to meet the ever-increasing market demands, pushing the limit in terms of both new use cases and technology advancement.

Commenting on his new role, Håkan says: “It is an honor to be appointed the Vice President and Head of Customer Unit stc, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of technological innovations, fast-growing with a wide range of opportunities and promising ventures on the road to realize KSA Vision 2030. Egypt’s technology sector is setting the stone for a bright future as the country is entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution led by Egypt’s Vision 2030. I foresee a bright and prosperous future and I am excited to have the opportunity to work with our customers and lead Ericsson’s journey and contributions in both countries. “

Håkan will be based with his family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

