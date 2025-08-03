Amman, Jordan – Tamer brings with him over a decade of experience in entrepreneurship development, investment ecosystem building, and startup support in Jordan. Most recently, he served as the Managing Director of Beyond Capital, an initiative launched in 2017, as a partnership between Endeavor Jordan and Silicon Badia, to strengthen and mature the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem in the Kingdom.

His career journey began at Endeavor Jordan, where he joined the Search and Selection team and quickly rose to become the Entrepreneur Services and Growth Manager. Tamer later continued to serve the entrepreneurship community through his work at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), managing advisory projects for multiple SMEs across Jordan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tamer back to Endeavor,” said Samer Al Aloul, Chairman of Endeavor Jordan. “His deep understanding of the local ecosystem, coupled with his strategic leadership and firsthand experience supporting high-impact entrepreneurs, makes him the ideal person to lead the next chapter of Endeavor Jordan.”

Tamer holds a Master’s degree in International Business and Entrepreneurship from the University of Essex, and a Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems from the New York Institute of Technology.

“I’m honored to return to the organization where I first developed my passion for supporting entrepreneurs,” said Tamer. “Endeavor’s mission to scale high-impact companies is more relevant than ever, and I look forward to working with the team, the Board, and the broader network to unlock the next wave of entrepreneurial growth in Jordan.”

As Managing Director, Tamer will be responsible for overseeing Endeavor Jordan’s strategic direction, operations, and expansion efforts, as the organization continues to support and scale the country’s most promising entrepreneurs.

About Endeavor Jordan

Endeavor is the Global Network of Trust of, by and for entrepreneurs. The organization selects, supports and invests in founders with the greatest potential, providing them with a platform to train, mentor, and invest in the next generation through the Endeavor Multiplier Effect™. Today Endeavor’s community includes more than 2,900 entrepreneurs building transformational companies across 45+ markets. As of 2024, these entrepreneurs have generated $88.5 billion in revenue and created over 4 million jobs worldwide. Endeavor launched its operations in Jordan in 2009, and is leading the way in supporting high-impact entrepreneurship.

