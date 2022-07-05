Emporium Capital, one of the leading investment firms providing Forex and Contract for Difference (CFD) trading on multi asset financial products today announced the hiring of Abdelhadi Laabi as the firms new Chief Marketing Officer.

Abdelhadi will be reporting directly to Kaschif Ali, founder & CEO and Robert Woolfe COO at Emporium Capital and will be based out of the brokerages UAE upcoming rep office. His main responsibilities will be to lead the marketing and communication efforts for the firm’s expansion plans in the region.

Kaschif Ali, Director at Emporium Capital commented on the new hire: “We are delighted to be welcoming Abdelhadi to our ever-expanding team. We have some impressive plans to expand into new regions and grow our product offering to meet an ever-changing and highly competitive industry. Abdelhadi’s wide-ranging experience in the online trading world will be invaluable in making sure that the next few years to come are even more successful than the last.”

Abdelhadi Laabi, Emporium Capital’s new Chief Marketing Officer said: “I’m really looking forward to activating Emporium Capital’s growth plans and helping the brokerage reach new heights. I’m joining an incredibly motivated team of highly experienced individuals and together we are going to elevate an already very impressive product offering to cater for new regions, investors, and industry trends.”

About Emporium Capital

Emporium Capital Group of Companies provide Contract for Difference (CFD) and Forex trading on multi-asset financial products. From our offices around the world with multiple regulated jurisdictions, we have created a secure trading network consisting of high-end technology and prestigious partnerships, all of which enable Emporium Capital to be a secure, transparent and reliable broker.