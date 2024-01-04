Easycash for Electronic Payments Company has announced the appointment of “Tamer El-Hussainy” as the CEO of the company, effective from the beginning of this year. This comes as part of the professional administrative restructuring plan to attract outstanding talents.

Tamer El-Hussainy, an experienced executive with over 15 years of expertise in the electronic payment field, brings his strong background in global pharmaceutical companies to the role. His experience in leadership, sales, marketing, strategic thinking, exceptional communication skills, and ability to inspire and motivate teams are notable. His strong track record in achieving results and deep industry knowledge make him a valuable addition to Easy Cash.

Previously, El-Hussainy served as the CEO of Damen for Electronic Payments and co-founded the company Fawry. He held various positions within Fawry, including Sales and Operations Manager, then Head of Marketing and Strategy. His contributions transformed Fawry into a leading and high-value company in the financial technology industry.

El-Hussainy graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at Ain Shams University and earned an MBA from Renee University in France.

It is worth mentioning that easycash is a secure and easy electronic system aimed at achieving financial inclusion and digital transformation. The establishment of easycash aligns with the state and government's vision to achieve financial inclusion and facilitate more services for citizens.

Easycash operates on mobile phones (Android and iOS) for individuals or merchants using the Quick Response (QR) Code.