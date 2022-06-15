Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced a series of appointments to its executive leadership team with a purpose to accelerate growth and support the telco’s robust Emiratization agenda. With an ambition towards leading Emiratization in the industry, the appointments are part of the telco’s efforts to facilitate the development of Emirati talent and build a team of qualified leaders in the telecommunications sector whilst mobilizing human capital to its full potential.

Effective immediately, Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Khaled Al Mazrouei and Hasan Ali Hasan Bulhoon Alshemeili will be involved in the implementation of du’s strategy and management of its operations. The move aligns with du’s strategic and coordinated approach to ensure that Emirati talent is nurtured with long-term career prospects – 40% of the telco’s workforce is Emirati with 47% in leadership positions.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of three high-potential Emirati professionals as we advance our strategic priorities in alignment with our vision for the future. Emiratization is a crucial component of the UAE’s long-term economic prosperity and we are keen to contribute by investing in it through wide-ranging initiatives, training and development. The extensive experience and leadership vision of our new executives will support du in the next phase of our strategic journey – with a stronger focus on our customers and our business transformation.”

Mohamed Al Qubaisi, Head of NBI Products, Solutions & Digital Services, has nearly 20 years telecom industry experience gained in the UAE. Khaled Al Mazrouei, Head of NBI Business Development, as 20 years’ experience working in public and private sectors. Finally, Hasan Bulhoon Alshemeili, Head of Technology Planning, has held a number of senior positions in the telecommunication sector over the last 25 years.

