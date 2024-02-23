Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), has appointed Jasim Al Awadhi to lead its ICT unit as the Chief ICT Officer. He will play an important role in supporting du’s customers on their digital transformation journeys by providing end-to-end solutions and services. Al Awadhi will also be responsible for the development of the right ICT solutions that will enable the UAE and its communities to thrive and prosper in the new digital economy. He will be working closely with the ICT team to drive the telco’s vision of becoming a more purpose-driven, performance-focused and customer centric organisation.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: "We are thrilled to have Jasim Al Awadhi leading our team as our CxO. With his extensive experience in ICT and proven track record of success within du, Jasim brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic vision to the table. His ability to execute major initiatives, drive operational excellence, and forge strong relationships with our valued clients makes him the ideal candidate for this role. We look forward to the impact he will undoubtedly make in driving du's growth and innovation in the UAE’s telecommunications industry."

Al Awadhi possesses an extensive background in ICT with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Joining du in 2007, he has demonstrated his leadership capabilities through various senior roles within the company. Prior to assuming his current position as Chief (CxO), Mr. Al Awadhi excelled as the Senior Vice President - Service Operations, overseeing crucial operational functions. Additionally, he successfully led major, strategic projects for some of du’s most prominent clients as Head of Government & Key Accounts Segments, underscoring his strategic acumen and client-focused approach.

