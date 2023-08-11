Dubai, UAE - DHF Capital S.A., one of the leading global asset management and securitization firms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Jaffari who joins as the firm's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over a decade of experience in the financial services industry, Ali brings a wealth of expertise to oversee and enhance all financial aspects of DHF Capital S.A. and its global operations.

Ali will be reporting directly to Bas Kooijman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at DHF Capital S.A. In his new role Ali will be a key strategic partner to the firm's executive team and will play a vital role in shaping the financial direction of the asset management firm while ensuring financial stability and long-term growth. His primary focus will be to continue building on the firm's momentum across its global operations and develop financial strategies that meet the company's objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ali Jaffari as the new Chief Financial Officer for DHF Capital’s global operations. Ali will play a critical role in shaping the financial direction of the company, ensuring our financial stability, and contributing to our long-term success. With his impressive track record and extensive experience in the finance and asset management industry, I have full confidence that Ali will bring a unique perspective and innovative ideas to the table. I look forward to working closely with him to sustain our business momentum and achieve outstanding results for our esteemed clients, partners, and stakeholders." said Bas Kooijman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at DHF Capital S.A.

Ali Jaffari, the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the leading asset management firm:

"As I step into my role as the new CFO of DHF Capital S.A., an esteemed asset management firm, I am inspired by the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead. With a keen focus on fiscal responsibility, strategic vision, and collaborative excellence, I am eager to contribute my expertise in navigating the financial landscape and driving sustainable growth for the benefit of our clients and stakeholders. I look forward to embarking on this journey and contributing to the organization’s continued success."

Over the past decade, Jaffari has held roles including “Principal and Head of North American Capital Markets”, “Manager of Capital Markets and Corporate Finance” and “Manager, FX and Investments, Treasury”. Ali will foster close cooperation and partnerships with various departments to ensure smooth collaboration with portfolio managers and investment teams to assess investment opportunities, risk profiles, and potential returns.

DHF Capital S.A. is excited to have Ali Jaffari on board and is confident that his expertise and vision will contribute significantly to the firm's continued growth and success in the region.

About DHF Capital:

DHF Capital S.A. is a Luxembourg based securitization firm offering a suite of financial products and investment solutions to well-informed retail and institutional investors. Established in 2020, DHF Capital offers structured financial products with diverse portfolio exposure to foreign currencies, global equities and precious metals. By drawing on its deep market insight, sound risk management practices and AI leading tools, DHF capital provides tailored-made solutions with varying risk and reward characteristics to best suit our investors’ financial needs.