Dubai, UAE: The Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Ian Johnston, has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) and so, a board member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). IOSCO is the global standard-setter for securities regulation.

IOSCO's AMERC brings together 42 financial market regulators of the region to discuss, exchange information and promote issues specific to capital market development and regulation.

The election of Ian Johnston as the Vice Chair of the AMERC recognises the DFSA’s achievements and its continued commitment to international cooperation and global standards of regulation.

Commenting on the appointment, Ian Johnston said: “I am delighted to be appointed as the Vice Chair of IOSCO’s AMERC committee and look forward to working with members to promote the highest standards of regulation and governance for the world’s securities markets. The DFSA strives to apply world-class regulation in the DIFC, cementing its reputation as a leading international financial centre. This appointment reaffirms our commitment to high-quality regulation in line with international standards."

Ian previously served as the Chairman of the Joint Forum comprising representatives of IOSCO, the Basel Committee, and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).

For further information please contact:

Corporate Communications

Dubai Financial Services Authority

Level 13, The Gate, West Wing

Dubai, UAE

Tel: +971 (0)4 362 1613

Email: DFSAcorpcomms@dfsa.ae

www.dfsa.ae