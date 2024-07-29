Deutsche Bank announces the appointment of Ahmed Shehab and Najma Salman as Co-Heads of Institutional Cash and Trade (ICT) for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA).

In this role, Ahmed and Najma will be responsible for driving the development and execution of Deutsche Bank’s ICT business growth and strategy in CEEMEA.

ICT encompasses Institutional Cash Management, which focuses on providing clearing and liquidity management to institutional clients, as well as Trade Finance, which focuses on providing Trade Finance solutions for Financial Institutions domiciled in the region via the global network of Deutsche Bank branches.

Based in Egypt, Ahmed has been with Deutsche Bank for more than 17 years heading the Trade Finance for Financial Institutions (TFFI) business in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) and Turkey since 2017. He was appointed as the Head of Deutsche Bank AG’s Representative Office in Cairo in 2008 and has been instrumental in building Deutsche Bank’s franchise in Egypt and its TFFI capabilities across MENA.

Based in Dubai, Najma has been with Deutsche Bank for over 16 years holding senior positions initially with Corporate Bank KYC and subsequently with Institutional Cash Management (ICM) Sales until heading the Middle East and Africa team in 2022.