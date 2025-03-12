Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Group, one of Europe’s and Middle East’s leading providers of integrated business aviation services, has announced the appointment of Andrew Pearce as Group Maintenance Sales Consultant.

Andrew Pearce joins the Group with extensive experience in the aviation industry, having spent his entire career in various roles across airliner and business jet operations, sales, acquisitions, aircraft management and aircraft maintenance. At DC Aviation Group, he will bring his wealth of knowledge to drive business growth in the aviation maintenance and MRO services sector and expand the company’s technical services, to include the provision of line and base maintenance at its stations in Germany and the UAE as well as technical inspection, PPI and consultancy for new and pre-owned aircraft.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrew to DC Aviation Group. His extensive experience across all facets of the aviation industry, from flight operations and aircraft sales to maintenance and MRO services, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. Andrew’s deep understanding of the market and his proven track record of success will be instrumental in expanding our maintenance business and further solidifying our position as a leading provider of comprehensive aviation solutions.”

Stuart Burrows, Accountable Manager of DC Aviation GmbH, Germany, said: “We are confident that Andrew’s comprehensive background and deep industry knowledge will play a pivotal role in strengthening our maintenance and MRO services. His appointment is in line with our long-term vision to expand DC Aviation Group’s service offerings and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on the group.”

Andrew Pearce began his career in flight operations. Throughout his career, he has worked with various leading aviation companies providing him with a comprehensive understanding of aircraft sales, acquisitions, maintenance and MRO services. His experience includes working with high-profile clients and managing complex projects, including sales, completions, interior upgrades and heavy maintenance checks.

Commenting on this appointment, Andrew Pearce, said: “I am thrilled to be joining DC Aviation Group, a company with an outstanding brand, renowned for its quality and commitment to excellence in the aviation industry. Having worked with airlines, brokers and MRO providers throughout my career, I understand the diverse needs of aircraft owners and operators. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to provide tailored maintenance solutions that meet and exceed our customers’ expectations and to work with the team to further enhance DC Aviation Group’s reputation for excellence.”

About DC Aviation Group

DC Aviation Group, headquartered at Stuttgart Airport (STR), is a leading German business aviation company that has acquired extensive expertise in the field of aircraft management over the course of its 25-year history. Today, DC Aviation offers a broad portfolio ranging from aircraft management and consulting services to charter services, business jet maintenance and handling services. The modern fleet includes short, medium and long-haul jets as well as large-cabin and ultra-long-haul jets. DC Aviation maintains international locations in Dubai, Malta, Munich, Nice and San Marino.

For further information, please contact:

Lejo Johnny

Leidar

Email: lejo.johnny@leidar.com