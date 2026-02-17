DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis The Royal is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Worsley as Vice President, Hotel Operations. With more than 20 years of experience in luxury hospitality, Daniel brings a dynamic, people-focused leadership style and a proven track record of operational excellence to one of the world’s most iconic ultra-luxury destinations.

Originally from Australia and a graduate of the International College of Management, Sydney, he began his hospitality journey in hands-on operational roles across front office, concierge, housekeeping, and night management. This comprehensive foundation shaped his leadership philosophy, centred on curiosity, accountability, and human connection.

His early career progressed within one of Australia’s most complex integrated resorts, where he rapidly rose through senior operational leadership positions. At just 20 years old, he was appointed Night Manager, overseeing overnight hotel operations in close collaboration with security and casino teams. He later advanced to Executive Assistant Manager, playing a pivotal role in securing a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating within his first year, making the property one of the first in Australia to achieve such a distinguished recognition.

In 2019, Daniel joined Atlantis, The Palm, where he delivered immediate and measurable impact. Over seven consecutive years, he led record-breaking front office upselling results, consistently outperforming market benchmarks and increasing revenue, while establishing new operational standards and elevating service culture across the resort.

In recognition of his sustained performance and leadership impact, Daniel was promoted to Vice President, Hotel Operations at Atlantis The Royal. In his current role, he oversees the Rooms Division with a strong emphasis on personalisation, operational excellence, and service culture transformation. His leadership approach is defined by accessibility, transparency, and radical honesty, fostering an environment where teams are empowered to challenge convention, embrace innovation, and deliver extraordinary guest experiences.

Daniel champions the belief that true luxury lies in emotional intelligence, authenticity, and the consistent ability to find meaningful ways to say “yes.” Deeply committed to mentorship and professional development, he is passionate about cultivating resilient, high-performing teams and nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders. His leadership blends strategic discipline with authenticity, humour, and humanity, inspiring both operational excellence and genuine connection throughout the guest journey.

About Atlantis The Royal

The new iconic landmark of Dubai, Atlantis The Royal welcomes guests to an experience that will completely redefine their perspective of luxury. Crafted by the world’s leading designers, architects and artists, this is a destination where everything has been designed to challenge the boundaries of imagination. Atlantis The Royal ignites the horizon with a collection of 760 elegant Rooms, Suites and Signature Penthouses. Featuring stunning views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Sea, 44 of them have private infinity pools. The resort delivers a curated array of awe-inspiring experiences, inviting guests to swim amongst the clouds in sky pools, be dazzled by fountains that breathe fire or dine at more celebrity chef restaurants than anywhere else in the world. Guests are taken on a journey of the impossible, with artful masterpieces, iconic entertainment and beautiful craftsmanship at every turn, where the highest level of service will set a new standard in excellence.

Atlantis The Royal is the place where something incredible happens at every moment.