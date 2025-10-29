Dubai, UAE – Coca-Cola Middle East has announced the appointment of Manuel Burgos as Vice President and General Manager for the Middle East.

Burgos brings more than 16 years of experience across franchise management, commercial strategy, and operational leadership within the Coca-Cola system.​

As Vice President & General Manager for the Middle East, Burgos will oversee Coca-Cola’s strategic priorities and franchise partnerships across the region, focusing on sustainable growth, market execution and long-term value creation.​

Burgos began his career in the Coca-Cola system with Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA), one of Coca-Cola’s largest bottling partners, leading commercial initiatives across Latin American markets.

Most recently, Burgos served as Vice President for Colombia and Venezuela for The Coca-Cola Company, where he led the business through a period of expansion and transformation, aligning the business with changing consumer preferences and strengthening long-term system capabilities.​

“The Middle East is a rapidly evolving region with immense potential,” said Manuel Burgos. “I look forward to building on the solid foundation that the team has achieved. We will continue to drive innovation, be increasingly consumer-centric and work closely with our partners, bottlers and team to strengthen our market presence and drive growth.”

He added, “This is an incredible opportunity to connect with the community, deliver meaningful sustainability initiatives and make a difference where we operate in.”

Under Burgos’ leadership, Coca-Cola Middle East will continue to advance purpose-driven programs that create impact in the community. This includes Toumouhi, a women empowerment initiative in Saudi Arabia that supports Vision 2030 by helping women and youth develop leadership and entrepreneurial skills, and PACT (Partnership for A Circular Tomorrow), a sustainability program that promotes innovation in waste management and recycling through partnerships such as the one with Saudi women-led Naqaa Solutions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

The_Coca-Cola_Company@talesandheads.com

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories.

Coca-Cola’s Middle East system operation spans across 12 markets including GCC countries, Iraq, Yemen and the Levant. With 23 bottling plants across the region, our portfolio includes nearly 20 sparkling soft drink brands including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Thums Up, QJ, Canada Dry and Schweppes; our hydration and juice brands include Arwa, Crystal, Al Waha, Dasani minera, Safia, Minute Maid, Cappy, Fuze Tea and glaceau smartwater.

The Coca-Cola Company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference and we’re constantly transforming our portfolio to bring innovative new products with something for everyone. We also seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through our sustainability initiatives - from water replenishment to waste management, recycling to women empowerment initiatives while we continue to create a rewarding ecosystem for our employees, partners, consumers and customers.

For more information, visit us at Coca-Cola Middle East