Dubai - Citi announced the appointment of Omar Hafeez as Head of North Africa, Levant and Central Asia, based in Dubai. The appointment follows the reorganization of the broader Middle East & Africa region and the formation of three sub-clusters; Sub Saharan Africa, Middle East & Pakistan, and North Africa, Levant and Central Asia. The North Africa, Levant and Central Asia sub-cluster consists of Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Israel.



Omar is a seasoned banker with a strong track record of leadership positions at Citi across EMEA, North America and Asia. He started his career in Pakistan in 1994, where he went on to serve as Corporate Bank Head between 2004 and 2007. Following a 13-year stint at Citi Pakistan, he led the bank’s franchises in Tanzania and Nigeria respectively, then assumed leadership of the bank's Global Subsidiaries Group for North America. Omar transfers from Japan where he was Head of the Corporate Banking business, the third largest for Citi globally.



Commenting on his new role, Omar said, "I am delighted to be the first executive assuming this role. The new sub-cluster represents a diverse set of markets with much potential for economic growth, and together with a seasoned set of bankers on the ground we will ensure to add more value for our clients and partners."



"Omar has a proven track record of growing businesses, developing franchises and deepening client relationships," said Ebru Pakcan, CEO of Citi’s Middle East & Africa region. "His extensive experience will be fully leveraged to tap growth opportunities in markets where Citi is well-positioned for continued growth and client relevance."



