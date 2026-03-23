Dubai, UAE: Chestertons, one of the world’s most respected real estate advisory firms, has recently appointed John Stevens as Chief Executive Officer of Chestertons. This significant step in the firm’s growth across the region signals a decisive move to align leadership with a rapidly evolving market and the sophisticated requirements of modern investors.

Driving the Next Phase of Regional Growth

Throughout his career, John has built a reputation for unlocking the potential of high-performing real estate companies and property portfolios, combining strong entrepreneurial instincts with disciplined financial oversight. Bringing more than 30 years of international real estate experience across the Middle East and Asia, Stevens takes on the position with a clear vision for the next chapter of Chestertons’ MENA journey.

His appointment marks a renewed emphasis on integrated service lines and commercial data-driven strategy as regional markets continue to mature. Focused on sustainable value creation, he will prioritise deeper client partnerships and smarter deployment of technology to deliver clearer advice, stronger execution and more consistent outcomes for clients across the MENA.

This approach will also support the continued growth of Chestertons’ brokerage and valuation capabilities, while expanding professional services such as asset management, building consultancy, project management and hospitality advisory to provide a seamless, end-to-end experience for clients throughout the property lifecycle.

A New Chapter for Chestertons MENA

Founded in 1805, Chestertons is one of the world’s longest-standing real estate advisory firms, with a presence in the UAE dating back to 2008. Over more than two centuries, the company has navigated multiple market cycles, building a reputation for agility, expertise and the ability to adapt as the property landscape evolves.

Building on this legacy, the firm now enters a new phase with John Stevens at the helm, combining global heritage with deep regional expertise and a forward-looking client-centric approach.

John Stevens, CEO of Chestertons MENA, added, ‘Having worked in the GCC for many years, I have seen the market move through different cycles and each time the region has shown remarkable resilience and come back stronger. That strength and adaptability are key reasons the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to attract investors from around the world, and these attributes have shaped Chestertons over 220 years. At moments like this, our role is to arm our clients with the competitive edge that comes from integrated expertise, and the insight needed to make high-stakes decisions with total confidence.

Looking ahead, my focus is on ensuring our regional platform is the most responsive, data-led and value-focused partner delivering meaningful outcomes for investors across the region.’

Salah Mussa, Chairman of Chestertons MENA, shared, ‘The regional real estate landscape continues to evolve, with investors placing greater value on trusted advice, strong governance, and data-led insight. John brings the regional perspective, judgement, and industry expertise needed to guide the firm forward while continuing to champion the long-term success of our clients across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Looking ahead, Chestertons will continue to grow its footprint and service offering in step with the needs of local markets. John’s regional experience and focus on delivering excellence in every client interaction position the firm to build on its legacy with clarity and purpose across MENA.

About Chestertons

With a legacy spanning over 220 years, Chestertons is one of the world’s most established and respected real estate advisory firms. Founded in London in 1805 by Charles Chesterton, the company has built a reputation for trust, integrity, and expertise, offering tailored advice to clients across the globe. As a founding member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), Chestertons combines its rich heritage with a forward-thinking approach, providing a full suite of services including residential and commercial brokerage, valuation and advisory, building consultancy, property management, and market research.

In the UAE, Chestertons has been active since 2008, with its regional headquarters now based in Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina. The firm is home to a dynamic team of over 90 experts who bring together international experience and local insight to support developers, investors, landlords, and occupiers. With a history of success built over generations, Chestertons delivers intelligent, personalised solutions that generate long-term value.

Email: uae.enquiry@chestertons.com

Phone: +971 4 381 0200

Website: http://www.chestertonsmena.com