London - Chedid Re Global Operations, the reinsurance broker network of investment group Chedid Capital, has appointed Vincent Vandendael as Independent Non-Executive Director. This appointment aligns with Chedid Re’s ongoing commitment to further strengthen its global corporate governance framework, as the network pursues its ambitious expansion across the world’s largest and emerging insurance, financial, and regulatory hubs.

Vandendael brings over 30 years of experience in developed and emerging insurance markets – including in New York, Hong Kong, Switzerland, and London – with a particular focus on strategic geographic expansion and financial management. He also serves as a board member in several leading international organizations and advises a number of managing general agents.

“Our commitment to corporate governance is a central pillar of our business ethos and growth strategy, where we have always strived to lead the industry by example. It starts with the boardroom, permeates every aspect of our operations, and ensures our operational resilience and business continuity in the dynamic and volatile markets we serve,” says Farid Chedid, Chairman and Group CEO of Chedid Capital. “As we expand into new markets with increasingly complex regulatory landscapes and diverse economic models, Vincent’s international expertise and governance acumen are invaluable for Chedid Re Global Operations. We look forward to seeing the impact he will bring to our network,” he adds.

Chedid Re’s network today counts over 400 experts and 400-plus insurance companies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The network’s strategic presence in London and Paris has been central to unlocking cross-border opportunity between MEA and European markets, supporting businesses and people in navigating the rapidly evolving international insurance and reinsurance landscape. In the past three years, Chedid Re also launched its first African office out of Abidjan, an office in Paris, established its regional headquarters out of Saudi Arabia, and launched its new UAE hub office out of the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC). The company’s portfolio has kept pace with its expansionary drive, today covering reinsurance, retrocessions, treaty, and facultative products and services.

