Building on the success of its transformation and the implementation of its ongoing premium-upscale strategy, Club Med continues to evolve its organization to support its growth ambitions in Europe.

Club Med has appointed Charlotte Bernin to lead the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets. Together with the EMEA teams, she will be responsible for transforming the company’s new strategic plan, Forever Young, into concrete drivers of performance, efficiency, and growth, to support the ambition of doubling the company’s presence across these regions. This appointment fully reflects Club Med’s commitment to promoting talent from within.

Since 2024, Charlotte Bernin has served as Director of the France and Northern Europe Markets, where she has driven strong growth momentum and supported Club Med’s transformation of its commercial and omnichannel business models.

She will succeed Anne Browaeys in this role. Anne has expressed her desire to open a new chapter in her professional career. During her ten years with the company, she played a key role in Club Med’s transformation, contributing to the lasting strengthening of its performance, operational efficiency and leadership in European markets.

Charlotte becomes a member of the Executive Committee and reports to Stéphane Maquaire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Club Med.

Stéphane Maquaire, President and Chief Executive Officer of Club Med, said:

“I am very pleased to entrust Charlotte Bernin with the responsibility for the EMEA markets. Her journey at Club Med since 2009 in key roles has given her an excellent understanding of the company and our markets, supporting our growth ambitions and the deployment of our strategy.

I would like to warmly thank Anne Browaeys for her commitment and her decisive contribution to Club Med’s transformation. Her expertise has enabled Club Med to strengthen its structure and its long-term position in Europe.”

Charlotte Bernin

Charlotte Bernin joined Club Med in 2009. After holding key roles in pricing and revenue management, she contributed to the structuring and growth of the distribution network in France. In 2019, she became Director of Marketing & Sales for the Exclusive Collection, where she helped develop it as a strategic segment for acquiring new clients. From 2020, she was appointed Director of the France Market, and in 2024 her responsibilities were expanded to include the France and Northern Europe Markets, where she led an ambitious omnichannel transformation and sustained growth in a challenging environment.

About Club Med

Founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz and later joined by Gilbert Trigano, Club Med invented the concept of the all-inclusive vacation and childcare with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. Present in 40 countries around the world with 68 Premium and Exclusive Collection resorts, Club Med offers holiday experience in exceptional destinations and settings.

With the support of its shareholder Fosun Tourism Group and the successful implementation of its repositioning strategy, Club Med is today the world leader in premium, experiential all-inclusive vacations for active families and couples. Club Med employs nearly 28,000 Gentils Organisateurs (G.O.) and Gentils Employés (G.E.), representing 110 nationalities.

