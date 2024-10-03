Under his leadership, CAFU enhanced its customer experience through the introduction of CAFU CarPlay, advancing in-vehicle connectivity and convenience.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – CAFU, the region’s leading on-demand car services platform, announced the appointment of Amit Rawal as its new Chief Product and AI Officer. Amit Rawal joins CAFU with a distinguished background, having held leadership roles at top technology companies such as Apple, and worked with innovative startups around the world. As Chief Product Officer, he brings his expertise in AI-driven solutions to lead the development of CAFU’s cutting-edge products. Under his leadership, CAFU aims to elevate the customer experience by integrating advanced technologies, driving innovation, and reinforcing its commitment to providing seamless, on-demand vehicle services.

A former Stanford Fellow and AI professor at Stanford University, Amit brings over 20 years of experience in leading digital commerce businesses and developing AI-driven products and technology platforms across four continents. His extensive expertise has ideally positioned him to drive CAFU’s innovation agenda, advancing seamless connectivity and delivering next-generation solutions that redefine convenience for customers.

Within a few months of being appointed, Amit has successfully led the launch of CAFU CarPlay, revolutionizing the way customers interact with their vehicles. CAFU CarPlay enhances connectivity by offering a safer, more streamlined experience, allowing users to focus on the road while minimizing distractions from their phones.

Available for all CAFU customers, the Apple CarPlay integration transforms the reordering experience by allowing customers to effortlessly schedule services directly from their vehicles. It automatically routes them to the next available timeslot for their chosen parking location. Staying true to CAFU’s convenience promise, CAFU CarPlay strengthens CAFU’s connected ecosystem, continuing to provide innovative solutions that saves customers valuable time.

Rashid Al Ghurair, Founder and CEO, CAFU, said, “Under Amit’s leadership, we have already seen rapid success through CAFU CarPlay, which underscores his pioneering and visonary perspective. His deep expertise aligns perfectly with CAFU’s mission to deliver convenience on the move, while continuing to positively impact the communities we serve. I’m thrilled to welcome him on board and look forward to seeing how his leadership will drive future innovation and growth at CAFU.”

Commenting on his new role, Amit Rawal said, “As CAFU continues to redefine mobility through technology and delightful user experiences, I’m thrilled to join as the Chief Product and AI Officer. The launch of our Apple CarPlay integration is just the beginning of how we will simplify and deliver the ultimate convenience, embodying CAFU’s vision. As we at CAFU plan to harness Gen AI and machine learning to transform how we all experience mobility services, I look forward to leading a talented team and initiatives that will deliver personalized, intuitive, and delightful user experiences, positioning us at the forefront of technological innovation and making a meaningful impact on our customers’ lives.”

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global energy delivery and vehicle services platform. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to its customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Recognized as leading innovator in driving new delivery services in Fast Company ME’s 2022 “Most Innovative Companies” list and ranked number two in the 2023 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive-enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refueling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android and iOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com.

