DUBAI, U.A.E – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has announced the appointment of Berna Akıncı as Director of the Consumer Production Business Unit (PBU) for its emerging markets region, comprising of Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Turkey.

With more than fifteen years of experience managing brand marketing, product and pricing strategies across the region, Akıncı joins Goodyear from Bridgestone MEA, where she headed the marketing department.

In her role at Goodyear Emerging Markets, Akıncı will assume responsibility for developing the marketing and business strategy along the Connected Business Model, and driving growth through strategic initiatives.

Akıncı takes over from Marwa Khairallah, who has been promoted to join the leadership team in Goodyear Turkey.

Akıncı said: “I look forward to closely collaborating with the team to ensure that we deliver on the Goodyear promise of quality driven solutions to all our customers, enabling mobility in every corner of our community.”

Kristian Hoeh, Vice President for Emerging Markets, Goodyear said: “I am pleased to welcome Berna as a key member of the leadership team at Goodyear Emerging Markets. She joins us with a wealth of experience in the tire industry and her understanding of emerging markets will be a great asset as we continue to drive success for our partners, customers and stakeholders across the region.”

-Ends-

CONTACT:

Samantha Koo

samantha_koo@goodyear.com

About Goodyear

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.