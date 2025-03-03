AlUla, Saudi Arabia – Banyan Tree AlUla, the exclusive all-villa luxury resort nestled in the stunning Ashar Valley, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bhavesh Rawal as General Manager. With over 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality across the Middle East and Canada, Rawal brings a wealth of expertise in operational leadership, strategic growth, and delivering exceptional guest experiences. Having started his career as a chef, his deep understanding of Food & Beverage operations has profoundly shaped his leadership style, with a strong focus on culinary excellence in hospitality. This appointment marks an important step in further establishing the resort as a premier luxury destination in Saudi Arabia.

In his new role, Rawal will lead the management of Banyan Tree AlUla, overseeing daily operations, financial performance, and strategic alignment. His leadership is rooted in a unified vision, fostering collaboration, mutual respect, and a collective drive for excellence. He is dedicated to cultivating a strong team dynamic, ensuring every member contributes to a shared goal of success.

With extensive expertise in room inventory management, Rawal will focus on optimizing operational efficiency while elevating the resort’s offerings. He is dedicated to elevating guest experiences with fresh, innovative approaches that reflect the unique luxury of Banyan Tree AlUla. His approach emphasizes guest satisfaction, strengthening key partnerships, and maintaining the brand’s signature high standards.

In his most recent role, Rawal successfully managed a portfolio of 1,280 rooms across Dubai, driving increase in profitability while enhancing operational efficiency. His track record includes overseeing the pre-opening operations of several high-profile resorts and implementing revenue management strategies that improved guest engagement and operational performance. Known for his commitment to sustainable practices, cost optimization, and long-term growth, Rawal has established himself as a transformative leader in the hospitality industry.

“I am truly honored to join the Banyan Tree AlUla team at such an exciting time for the destination,” said Bhavesh Rawal, General Manager, Banyan Tree AlUla. “AlUla is a remarkable place with a rich heritage and vibrant cultural calendar, and I’m eager to contribute to the resort’s growth within the context of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. With AlUla becoming a key cultural hub, my focus will be on elevating Banyan Tree AlUla’s offerings, ensuring guests experience the perfect blend of luxury, culture, and sustainability.”

With his diverse experience, Rawal will lead Banyan Tree AlUla through its next phase of growth, further solidifying its reputation as a world-class retreat in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s stunning region.

ABOUT BANYAN TREE ALULA

The all-villa resort offers 47 luxurious tented villas in one of the world's most mysterious and exciting new destinations. Infused with elements from the nomadic nature of Nabataean design and heritage, the resort features one-bedroom villas with spacious outdoor living space and one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas with private pools showcasing stunning views of the rock formations in the Ashar Valley. Guests can also enjoy the resort's infinity rock pool, the renowned Banyan Tree Spa, and two fine-dining outlets, including Banyan Tree's signature Thai restaurant, Saffron. Embodying the brand's key pillars of sustainability, a dedication to using locally inspired elements, romance and intimacy in a private sanctuary, AlUla creates the perfect home for the global brand.

