Dubai, UAE – Vijay Sekhar joins Azimut Middle East as Head of Wholesale Distribution Middle East reporting in to Maroun Jalkh, CEO of Azimut (ME) Limited and Head of Institutional Sales Middle East & Asia.

Vijay brings over 20 years of experience in the investment management and wealth management industry, covering the Middle East, Africa and India.

In his new role, Vijay will work towards strengthening and expanding Azimut’s presence in the region on both the conventional and Islamic segment. In addition to Maroun and Vijay, the team currently comprises Stephane Masini, Head of Key Clients. Prior to joining Azimut, Vijay has worked in the UAE with Natixis Investment Managers, Columbia Threadneedle and Citi Bank.

Azimut Middle East now employs more than 30 people within the UAE and is the only global investment management company to be licensed and regulated by both DFSA and ADGM.

About Azimut

Azimut Group, founded in 1989 and listed on the Milan stock exchange since 2004, is one of Europe’s leading independent asset managers. As at 31 March 2023, Azimut manages and advises total assets of USD 90bn. Azimut manages investment funds and provides innovative investment solutions across asset classes and markets, with investment capabilities in 18 countries. The Group has registered offices around the world, including Italy, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Egypt, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Monaco, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, and USA.

Website: www.azimut-group.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nigel Sillitoe

CEO and Founder

Insight Discovery

sillitoe@insight-discovery.com