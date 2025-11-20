Cairo: The American University in Cairo (AUC) announced the election of Hassan Allam ’02, chief executive officer of Hassan Allam Holding and a prominent leader in the engineering and construction sector, to its Board of Trustees. A long-time partner of the University and an AUC alumnus, Allam brings extensive regional and international experience in large-scale development and investment projects.

Mark Turnage (ALU ’82), chair of AUC’s Board of Trustees, welcomed Allam’s election, noting his strong ties to the University and his contributions to Egypt’s cultural and development landscape. “We are pleased to welcome Hassan Allam to our board. He has always been a tremendous partner to AUC, a proud graduate who has championed the University and shown tremendous leadership in preserving Egypt’s culture and heritage,” he said. “His insight and experience will be invaluable to the work of the University.”

Allam is a graduate of AUC’s civil engineering program and has served as CEO of Hassan Allam Holding since 2009, overseeing the company’s operations and expansion across 10 countries. Under his leadership, the group has emphasized efficiency, safety and cost-effective management, driving significant growth and international diversification. In 2025, the company ranked 45th on the Engineering News-Record list of the top 250 global contractors.

Allam’s professional accomplishments are matched by his civic engagement. He actively participates in several international and local organizations, including the Young Presidents’ Organization, the Egyptian Center for Economic Studies, the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt and the British Egyptian Business Association.

Allam recently received AUC’s Global Impact Award for his leadership in bringing the Grand Egyptian Museum from concept to operation through Legacy for Management & Development, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding.

AUC’s Board of Trustees are volunteers from the United States, Egypt and around the world, who contribute their time, expertise and financial resources to support the University. For a full list of the members of the Board of Trustees, visit https://www.aucegypt.edu/about/leadership/board-trustees

