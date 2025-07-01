ATPI, a global leader in business travel and events management, has appointed Zara Higgins as General Manager for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone for Arjaa ATPI, its joint venture with the esteemed Al Majdouie Group.

This appointment signals Arjaa ATPI’s commitment to the Kingdom and its alignment with the ambitions of Vision 2030.

Zara will lead Arjaa ATPI’s Saudi Arabia operation, overseeing the delivery of advanced business travel solutions, strategic growth initiatives, and the development of a high-performing local team. Her focus will be on deploying innovative travel technology, enhancing service efficiency, and ensuring an exceptional client experience across the Kingdom.

Zara will also retain her role of Global Head of Energy for the ATPI group to drive continued growth across the energy sector.

This appointment is particularly noteworthy as Zara becomes the first female leader within Arjaa ATPI, and within the corporate travel sector in Saudi Arabia, reflecting the progressive leadership of the Al Majdouie Group, who continue to position themselves as trailblazers across the Kingdom. By empowering women in leadership roles, the Group is contributing meaningfully to the Kingdom’s evolving economic and social landscape, in alignment with Vision 2030’s goals for diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

“Being appointed to lead the operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at such a transformative time is a real privilege,” Zara commented. “This is an incredible time to be joining the business as Saudi Arabia is a market with significant opportunities, innovation, and ambition. I am committed to supporting our team, clients, and the industry with cutting-edge travel solutions, through investing in local talent and technology. My ambition is for Arjaa ATPI to lead the way and transform the business travel sector across the Kingdom’’

Lynn Coutts, Managing Director for the Middle East at ATPI, commented:

“Zara’s appointment is a proud moment for Arjaa ATPI and a reflection of our belief in investing in exceptional talent to lead our regional growth. Zara brings a wealth of experience, a strong focus on innovation, and a collaborative leadership style that aligns perfectly with our goals in the Kingdom. We are confident she will make a lasting impact.”

Under Zara’s leadership, Arjaa ATPI will continue to evolve its offering in line with local market needs, focusing on automation, sustainability, duty of care, and operational excellence. This strategy supports businesses across Saudi Arabia as they scale up and modernise their travel operations, in line with the broader ambitions of Vision 2030.

Arjaa ATPI, formed through a strategic partnership between ATPI and the Al Majdouie Group, offers clients in Saudi Arabia access to world-class travel management capabilities, powered by global technology and delivered with local expertise. The joint venture combines ATPI’s international network and technology leadership with Al Majdouie’s deep-rooted presence and reputation in the Kingdom.