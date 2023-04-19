Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Arabian Gulf Business Insight (AGBI), a next-generation business news platform, today announced it has appointed Frank Kane as Editor-at-Large.

Since relocating to the Middle East in 2006, Kane has worked for The National and Arab News and has covered all aspects of the region’s business and financial scene, with a particular emphasis on the profound economic changes underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a career spanning 30 years, Kane has also worked as a business journalist and editor for some of the world’s most prestigious titles, including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Sunday Times and The Observer. Under his wide-ranging brief at AGBI, Kane will leverage his extensive experience to report on and analyse the region’s key business trends and stories.

“I’m pleased to be joining such a talented team of journalists, and looking forward to injecting some serious insight into regional business coverage,” Kane said of his new role.

The latest appointment further strengthens AGBI’s senior leadership team and follows the recent announcement that James Drummond, a seasoned financial journalist and experienced regional markets analyst, will steer the development of the digital resource as Editor-in-Chief.

“We are delighted to welcome Frank to the team,” said Drummond. “He is one of the most respected and high-profile journalists in the Middle East, and his deep knowledge, insights and understanding of the region will be invaluable to our platform and ever-growing readership base around the world.”

Headquartered in London with a newsroom in Dubai, AGBI began publishing at agbi.com last year as a focused resource for the local, regional and international business community. Since its launch, AGBI is attracting in excess of 100,000 website visitors each month and climbing, with inbound traffic from across the MENA region. The biggest audiences are coming from the UAE, UK and Saudi Arabia.

Through deep-dive reporting and thoroughly researched insight, AGBI aims to develop into an essential tool for anyone with an interest in doing business in the Middle East – from ambitious entrepreneurs and curious investors to established private and public-sector leaders from around the world.

About AGBI

AGBI (agbi.com) is a new platform that will provide intelligence and analysis around the Middle East’s commercial opportunities and challenges. AGBI is owned by Link Media Corporation Ltd, a London-based company that has also recently launched Hyphen (hyphenonline.com), which offers news, features and lifestyle coverage of established and new Muslim communities in the UK and Europe