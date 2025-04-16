Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced the appointment of Faiza Al Awadhi as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of “Sanadak”, the first Ombudsman Unit in the Middle East and North Africa.

Ms. Al Awadhi brings over 25 years of experience across the public and private sectors, with a core focus on consumer protection and service quality. She has held several senior leadership positions, including Head of the Market Conduct and Financial Consumer Protection Department, where she played a key role in advancing regulatory and supervisory frameworks. Her previous roles in the UAE’s financial sector also include Head of Planning and Operational Support, Vice President of Service Quality Administration and Corporate Communications, in addition to leading branch operations.

Ms. Al Awadhi has served on the Board of Directors of the Ombudsman Unit “Sanadak” since its establishment. She has also chaired and been an active member of various local, regional, and international working groups and committees, including Chair of the Financial Consumer Protection Taskforce at the UAE Banks Federation, member of the Financial Inclusion Working Group at the Arab Monetary Fund, and member of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion. Additionally, she is a member of the International Financial Consumer Protection Organisation (FinCoNet) under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and currently chairs the National Working Group for Financial Consumer Protection and Financial Literacy, as part of the UAE’s national efforts to enhance financial inclusion and education.

She holds a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in International Business Law from Université Paris-Panthéon-Assas, Paris, along with multiple professional certifications in governance, compliance, leadership, and risk management.

Her appointment reinforces Sanadak’s commitment to strengthening its role in ensuring fairness and impartiality in the resolution of banking and insurance disputes in the UAE. It is also aligned with the CBUAE’s strategy to promote consumer protection and financial inclusion in the country.