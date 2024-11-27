Dubai: Anantara World Islands Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Sonia Sammut as its new Resort Manager, effective 1 November 2024. Sonia joins the resort after a successful tenure as Operations Manager at Anantara The Palm Dubai Residences, where she has overseen the property since November 2021 and successfully launched the new Facilities Management department.

Originally from Malta, Sonia has a Diploma in Advanced Tourism and completed an Advanced Leadership Programme with IHG in 2012. She began her career in 2006 as a Guest Relations & Club Lounge Manager in her home country, before moving to United Arab Emirates in 2012 to join Grosvenor House Hotel in Dubai.

Fluent in three languages including English and Italian, Sonia brings a rich international background and extensive expertise from her leadership roles across Dubai and Europe.

With nearly two decades in the hospitality industry, she is lauded for her guest service excellence, operational rigor, and her proactive approach to team development, particularly in front office, housekeeping, engineering, and F&B.

Sonia shared her excitement on the new role: “Joining Anantara World Islands Resort is an inspiring opportunity to further elevate the guest experience in this iconic destination. My passion lies in ensuring every guest feels the warmth of world-class service that Anantara is renowned for, while I also foster a friendly and motivated team. I look forward to working closely with the team to deliver unforgettable moments that create loyal guests for life.”

James Hewitson, General Manager for Anantara The Palm Dubai and Anantara World Islands Resort, commented: “We are thrilled to have Sonia step into the role of Resort Manager at Anantara World Islands Resort. Her exceptional operational expertise and passion for guest satisfaction make her the ideal choice to lead this one-of-a-kind property. I am confident that under her leadership, the resort will continue to thrive and deliver the unparalleled luxury and service that our guests have come to expect.”

Sonia’s operational expertise, people-focused leadership, and results-driven mindset are sure to be valuable assets as she leads the team at this unique island resort, bringing new ideas and commitment to luxury service.

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

A luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara has connected guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations since 2001. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination to create unforgettable memories for every guest. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Anantara is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Visit anantara.com for more information, and connect with Anantara on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

